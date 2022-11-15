ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
MLive.com

Two center fielders take Rookie of the Year honors

Two center fielders were named Rookie of Year in their respective leagues Monday, the first time that’s happened in a decade. Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners won American League honors, while Michael Harris II won the National League award. In 2012, Mike Trout and Bryce Harper won the...
ClutchPoints

Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel

The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
theScore

Mariners' Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been rewarded for his outstanding freshman campaign with the 2022 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez beat out fellow finalists Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Rutschman claimed a single first-place vote to prevent Rodriguez from winning the award unanimously.
The Spun

Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player

Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs

Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
NESN

Mariners Acquire OF Teoscar Hernandez From Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners have acquired Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Blue Jays received relievers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko in return. Hernandez had a productive season in 2022 with 25 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 71 runs with an OPS of .807 in 131 games. While those are solid numbers, they weren’t quite what he posted in 2021. Hernandez will replace the bat lost when the team didn’t give Mitch Haniger a qualifying offer. He will join an outfield containing American League Rookie of the Year award winner Julio Rodriguez.
Lone Star Ball

SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review

In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
