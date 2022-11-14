In his Netflix documentary Stutz released on Tuesday, the star spoke out against media outlets fueling his declining mental well-being. The documentary centres on Jonah, 38, chronicling his life and career to his psychiatrist Phil Stutz. In the film, Jonah revealed he first sought out the psychiatrist for self-esteem issues after discovering that fame “didn’t cure” the issues. “When I met you I was 33, maybe. I had an incredible amount of success. (But) inherently, at my core, I’m still this unlovable person. The work is inching towards not only accepting (that) it’s great to be this person..."

