Read full article on original website
Related
How Rich Is Pete Davidson?
Pete Davidson has been a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" since 2014. In addition to being a comedian, he is an actor, screenwriter and producer. See: How Rich Are Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and These...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jonah Hill speaks out against media 'being really brutal about my weight'
In his Netflix documentary Stutz released on Tuesday, the star spoke out against media outlets fueling his declining mental well-being. The documentary centres on Jonah, 38, chronicling his life and career to his psychiatrist Phil Stutz. In the film, Jonah revealed he first sought out the psychiatrist for self-esteem issues after discovering that fame “didn’t cure” the issues. “When I met you I was 33, maybe. I had an incredible amount of success. (But) inherently, at my core, I’m still this unlovable person. The work is inching towards not only accepting (that) it’s great to be this person..."
Jessica Alba Once Felt Her Lifestyle Advice Was More ‘Grounded’ Than Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop
Although Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba both offered lifestyle advice, Alba believed their backgrounds influenced the kinds of advice they gave.
"She Said" Is A Powerful Story About The Journalists And Survivors Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
Comments / 0