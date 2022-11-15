ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution inmates receive diplomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special graduation was held for inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution on Tuesday. Fourteen men were honored during the prison’s education recognition ceremony for taking steps to prepare themselves upon their release. “I’m motivated because I’m going home in a year. So, it’s getting me...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UToledo students are giving back this holiday season

TOLEDO, Ohio — A University of Toledo law student is making it her mission to help domestic violence victims in Toledo. Last summer, Ally Zenda worked in the domestic violence unit at a prosecutor's office in Michigan. After that, she knew she wanted to do more to help as an advocate.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo deals with significant boil advisory until Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Almost 18,000 people in Toledo are affected by a water boil advisory in effect until Friday at 5 p.m. If anyone living in the affected neighborhoods wants to use any tap water, they are advised to flush their line for three minutes with cold, then bring the water that follows to a boil.
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 11-17-22

11/09/2022 Michael E Scheanwald and Linda J Scheanwald to Andrea L Sheehy and Michael J Sheehy, 6340 North Opfer Lentz Road, $460,000. 11/08/2022 Tyler J and Amanda Linton to IW Management Services LLC, 14230 West Court Street, $26,000. Bay Township. 11/07/2022 1175 Fremont Road LLC to Mehran Moghaddas, 1175 Fremont...
PORT CLINTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Speak To Residents Regarding Ditch Petition

DITCH PROJECT … Rod Creager, from the Fulton County Engineers Office, speaks to those in attendance about the proposed Ditch 2144 – Krasula project. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, November 8th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the...
13abc.com

Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
TOLEDO, OH
