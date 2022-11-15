Read full article on original website
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic money
money spread outPhoto by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons) Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.
11 Investigates: Blight, delinquent taxes threaten city's economic health
TOLEDO, Ohio — For more than 50 years, Ramona Collins has made beautiful music in Toledo. But the well-known jazz singer and former president of the Toledo Jazz Society has also seen the ugly side of living in the city’s central city. “When you say the central city,...
WBUR
Toledo City Council passes funding for medical debt relief
Toledo City Council teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to rid hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Toledo residents. We speak with councilmember Michele Grim, who led the effort, on what other cities can learn from this.
Were Toledo tax documents left unsecured? Suspended city auditor, mayor's administration trade accusations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video about the auditor's suspension originally aired Nov. 1. Boxes filled with city of Toledo tax documents containing personal information of residents were left in an unsecured area inside One Government Center for more than a month earlier this year. According to...
13abc.com
City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
State Rep. Derek Merrin set to become next Ohio House speaker after GOP vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio—State Rep. Derek Merrin, a Lucas County Republican, will be named the next Ohio House speaker after his fellow House Republicans picked him over two rivals, according to several people in the room for the vote. Merrin, a 36-year-old Realtor and real estate investor, was voted the House...
Council resolution on 'restrengthening' block watches renews council discussion on reducing violence in city
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council members George Sarantou and Theresa Morris are sponsoring a resolution to "restrengthen" block watches and involve community groups in efforts to reduce crime and violence in Toledo, with the assistance of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods. After introducing the resolution at Tuesday's...
Free clinic founder wins WTOL 11's Leaders in Action award for November
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's Riverside Hospital closed in 2002, just east of downtown Toledo. And when it went away, it affected healthcare access for residents in the Vistula neighborhood. Jump ahead more than a decade, and November's WTOL 11 Leader in Action, Paul Chandler, got to work. He saw...
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution inmates receive diplomas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special graduation was held for inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution on Tuesday. Fourteen men were honored during the prison’s education recognition ceremony for taking steps to prepare themselves upon their release. “I’m motivated because I’m going home in a year. So, it’s getting me...
Local health professionals concerned by rising flu cases in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — The flu is on the rise across Ohio, with cases now 8 times higher in the last week of October and the first week of November than they were at the same time pre-COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Lowered immunity...
UToledo students are giving back this holiday season
TOLEDO, Ohio — A University of Toledo law student is making it her mission to help domestic violence victims in Toledo. Last summer, Ally Zenda worked in the domestic violence unit at a prosecutor's office in Michigan. After that, she knew she wanted to do more to help as an advocate.
13abc.com
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a violent month so far here in Toledo. We’re just a little over two weeks in and Toledo has already recorded more homicides than it did in the entire month of October. 13abc spoke to some residents of South Toledo, where some...
Not your average nurses: ProMedica flights medics are experts in field, and in air
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Air and Mobile helps people all across the midwest, whether it's a stroke, heart attack or other medical emergency. The medics who work out of these flying hospitals are some of the best trained in the world. "It's a lot of time, a lot of...
Toledo deals with significant boil advisory until Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Almost 18,000 people in Toledo are affected by a water boil advisory in effect until Friday at 5 p.m. If anyone living in the affected neighborhoods wants to use any tap water, they are advised to flush their line for three minutes with cold, then bring the water that follows to a boil.
Seneca County voters approve joint ambulance district levy: Here's what's next
BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Last week, voters in Seneca County approved a levy to help fund a new joint ambulance district. This week, local officials are starting the behind-the-scenes work to make it a reality. With the passage of a 2.5 mill levy, five Seneca County villages and 11 townships...
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 11-17-22
11/09/2022 Michael E Scheanwald and Linda J Scheanwald to Andrea L Sheehy and Michael J Sheehy, 6340 North Opfer Lentz Road, $460,000. 11/08/2022 Tyler J and Amanda Linton to IW Management Services LLC, 14230 West Court Street, $26,000. Bay Township. 11/07/2022 1175 Fremont Road LLC to Mehran Moghaddas, 1175 Fremont...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Speak To Residents Regarding Ditch Petition
DITCH PROJECT … Rod Creager, from the Fulton County Engineers Office, speaks to those in attendance about the proposed Ditch 2144 – Krasula project. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, November 8th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the...
13abc.com
Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
Portions of Toledo area under boil water advisory, around 18,000 affected
TOLEDO, Ohio — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for six portions of the Toledo area Wednesday afternoon. The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued the boil water advisory as a precaution due to the possibility of contamination due to a repair or disruption. There is...
WTOL 11
