Nashville, TN

wgnsradio.com

Local Resident Volunteers to Make Hats and Quilts for the Elderly

Volunteers from a local non-profit that focus on elderly residents in our community, help others by volunteering their time to check on seniors who live alone or who lack family to check on them. The group known as SCAN, which stands for the Senior Citizens Awareness Network, is a program that focuses on the safety needs of elderly persons throughout Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison neighborhood lives in fear of homeless in community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spike in the homeless population on Maple Street in Madison now has some people said they’re scared for their safety, saying people constantly walk around with knives and guns. “They come behind building with machetes and knives,” Ricky Molina said. Molina, who owns...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream by traveling around the country and being sworn in as an honorary police officer in as many police departments as he can. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, of Pearland, Texas, was “sworn in” at the...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Learning is fun at the Adventure Science Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Adventure Science Center is hands on learning with 3 floors of exhibits. They offer educational programs, camps and so much more. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

