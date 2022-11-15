Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Local Resident Volunteers to Make Hats and Quilts for the Elderly
Volunteers from a local non-profit that focus on elderly residents in our community, help others by volunteering their time to check on seniors who live alone or who lack family to check on them. The group known as SCAN, which stands for the Senior Citizens Awareness Network, is a program that focuses on the safety needs of elderly persons throughout Rutherford County.
WSMV
State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
As temperatures plummet, volunteers needed for helping homeless citizens
The current low temperatures can be dangerous, even deadly. Now, Open Table Nashville has begun its cold patrols to find those experiencing homelessness and keep them safe from the cold.
WSMV
Hendersonville neighborhood concerned by blasting at nearby construction site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors said their homes have been rocked every day for months by blasting at a nearby construction site. Blasting is being done at the Norman Farms subdivision to clear a hill for new homes to be built, but people who already live in the area said their foundations are being damaged by the blasting.
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
WSMV
Madison neighborhood lives in fear of homeless in community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spike in the homeless population on Maple Street in Madison now has some people said they’re scared for their safety, saying people constantly walk around with knives and guns. “They come behind building with machetes and knives,” Ricky Molina said. Molina, who owns...
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WSMV
Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream by traveling around the country and being sworn in as an honorary police officer in as many police departments as he can. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, of Pearland, Texas, was “sworn in” at the...
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
smokeybarn.com
Grand Re-Opening: New Spfd Antique Barn Owners To Celebrate With Live Music & Refreshments
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – With over 30,000 square feet of antiques and collectibles, the Springfield Antique Barn is one of the largest and well known antique malls in Tennessee. Under new ownership by David & Kathy DeRose, the process has begun to make it even grander. The...
WSMV
Learning is fun at the Adventure Science Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Adventure Science Center is hands on learning with 3 floors of exhibits. They offer educational programs, camps and so much more. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
These are most hated Thanksgiving foods for 2022, survey says
Pass the turkey... or not!
WSMV
Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
WSMV
Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s public high schools received a welcome surprise on Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper announced all of them will get new sports fields. Each of the 15 Metro Nashville Public Schools high school will split $15 million, all of which will see significant improvements to their athletic fields.
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
WSMV
Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
Comments / 0