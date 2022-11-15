ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

wtoc.com

Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard will be affordable housing, city officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders say the proposal on Martin Luther King Boulevard will be affordable housing for those experiencing or close to homelessness. WTOC asked Mayor Van Johnson about the proposed development that would benefit homeless people on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He says it is not going to be a day shelter but it will be housing.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Power Foundation funds new Bulloch reading nooks

Local businesses in Bulloch County are helping to improve kids’ access to books by creating reading nooks. Since November 2021, the Bulloch County Literacy Council’s Bulloch READ initiatives has established five reading nooks in the community, including at the City of Statesboro. According to the council, the reading...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

20-year-old school board election winner dies by suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 20-year-old youngest member-elect of the Richmond County Board of Education has died by suicide, according to authorities. Tyrique Robinson – who had high hopes and an optimistic outlook for local schools – died Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County Annual Night Out brings fun and awareness

Saturday, November 12th, 2022, marked the annual Bulloch County Annual Night Out Against Crime. The festival held at Fair Road Park was filled with free food, games, and more. Many organizations and small businesses participated in the event, including Safe Haven, Wavee Shavee, GBI, the Statesboro Police, Offtrack EnterTRAINment, and The Defending Force.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

The story behind Savannah’s squares

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt Savannah is as unique a place as you will find. But there is one aspect of the Hostess City that makes it unlike anything else. “Our city plan is very unique. We’re the only city that’s successfully kind of done it this way,” Historic Savannah Foundation Ryan Jarles said.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

A Labor of Love: Safe Haven Intern Creates New Mural for the Community

Safe Haven, a nonprofit fighting against domestic violence in southeast Georgia, has unveiled an angelic mural at its outreach building near downtown Statesboro. The mural, which was created to help honor victims and survivors of family abuse, features purple angel wings with the words “Safe Haven Angels” above the wings. Purple is the color associated with domestic violence, while a Safe Haven Angel is considered a survivor and/or someone in the community who donates time and resources to the organization.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick

Mrs. Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick, age 71, passed away in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 16, 2022 due to illness. She was born May 14, 1951, in Dalton, GA where she lived until moving to Statesboro in 1980. Vicki graduated from Valley Point High School in Whitfield County, GA, in 1969, and received a BS in Home Economics from Georgia Southern University in 1983.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Polling changes, locations for the Warnock, Walker runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced the updated polling changes and locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Polling changes: I-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church will vote at the Montgomery Athletic Association at 10155 Ferguson Avenue8-13 Savannah Christian School will vote at 8-03 Silk […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Senate runoff update

Lowcountry town wants hole large hole digging to …. Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks’ teeth.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
SAVANNAH, GA
