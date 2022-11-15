Read full article on original website
Bulloch Commissioners held commision meeting at Honey Bowen Building on Tuesday
Bulloch County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in a new temporary location. The commission meeting has been temporarily moved to the Honey Bowen Building located at 1 Max Lockwood Drive. This temporary move was made necessary due to renovations to the Bulloch County Annex which includes the commission meeting room.
wtoc.com
Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard will be affordable housing, city officials say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders say the proposal on Martin Luther King Boulevard will be affordable housing for those experiencing or close to homelessness. WTOC asked Mayor Van Johnson about the proposed development that would benefit homeless people on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He says it is not going to be a day shelter but it will be housing.
wtoc.com
‘How is it going to function?’: Savannah residents want more information about proposed day shelter on MLK Boulevard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A day center with 16 apartments and wrap around support services could be coming to the lot on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, according to a proposal by GM Shay Architects submitted to the Metropolitan Planning Committee. As of now, there isn’t an organization listed...
Georgia Power Foundation funds new Bulloch reading nooks
Local businesses in Bulloch County are helping to improve kids’ access to books by creating reading nooks. Since November 2021, the Bulloch County Literacy Council’s Bulloch READ initiatives has established five reading nooks in the community, including at the City of Statesboro. According to the council, the reading...
Publix opening one step closer as City Council approves alcohol licence
The Statesboro City Council met on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 for its regular bi-monthly meeting in City Hall. Mayor Jonathan McCollar was absent from the meeting which was conducted by Mayor Pro Tem Shari Barr. There were two alcohol license approvals made by the council. One of these was for...
wfxg.com
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
WRDW-TV
20-year-old school board election winner dies by suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 20-year-old youngest member-elect of the Richmond County Board of Education has died by suicide, according to authorities. Tyrique Robinson – who had high hopes and an optimistic outlook for local schools – died Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Jinx owner’s plans unveiled for music venue’s new location
I know I’m supposed to be objective, but can’t help but be excited about the planned rebirth of the Jinx. The popular “boozery and music cavern” was where I, and many others, first learned to feel at home in Savannah - all with the help of 17 years of great bands and a PBR-Jameson shot special on the side.
WJCL
Fire fee frustration: Some Chatham County homeowners upset over new expense
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — In unincorporated Chatham County, homeowners are beginning to receive a fire service fee bill. The service used to be subscription based, but now everyone is getting charged for it. The fee covers the cost of the county's $13 million contract with Chatham Emergency Services. "The...
Work underway on 6.5 million square foot commerce center in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Another massive development is underway in Bryan County. Breaking ground on Tuesday, the Georgia International Commerce Centre sits on 809 acres of land off of exit 143 on I-16. The 6.5 million acre industrial plant will eventually be made up of 12 buildings, housing distribution warehouses and light manufacturing and […]
wtoc.com
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation is going to help families in need and its all thanks to all of you. When you shop at Park’s your asked to round-up to the next dollar. Now that money is going to good use. More than $94,000 will help Second...
Welcome the holiday season with annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday
Join Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero and the Office of Student Activities for the annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday, November 16, at 5:30pm. Guests will enjoy pictures with Santa Gus, cookie decorating, and holiday treats. Grice Connect will livestream the event on Facebook, as well. This year, the...
Bulloch County Annual Night Out brings fun and awareness
Saturday, November 12th, 2022, marked the annual Bulloch County Annual Night Out Against Crime. The festival held at Fair Road Park was filled with free food, games, and more. Many organizations and small businesses participated in the event, including Safe Haven, Wavee Shavee, GBI, the Statesboro Police, Offtrack EnterTRAINment, and The Defending Force.
wtoc.com
The story behind Savannah’s squares
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt Savannah is as unique a place as you will find. But there is one aspect of the Hostess City that makes it unlike anything else. “Our city plan is very unique. We’re the only city that’s successfully kind of done it this way,” Historic Savannah Foundation Ryan Jarles said.
A Labor of Love: Safe Haven Intern Creates New Mural for the Community
Safe Haven, a nonprofit fighting against domestic violence in southeast Georgia, has unveiled an angelic mural at its outreach building near downtown Statesboro. The mural, which was created to help honor victims and survivors of family abuse, features purple angel wings with the words “Safe Haven Angels” above the wings. Purple is the color associated with domestic violence, while a Safe Haven Angel is considered a survivor and/or someone in the community who donates time and resources to the organization.
Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick
Mrs. Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick, age 71, passed away in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 16, 2022 due to illness. She was born May 14, 1951, in Dalton, GA where she lived until moving to Statesboro in 1980. Vicki graduated from Valley Point High School in Whitfield County, GA, in 1969, and received a BS in Home Economics from Georgia Southern University in 1983.
N. Bryan resident speak out on upcoming manufacturing and distribution facilities
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, North Bryan County residents are starting to speak out. Kemps announcement comes less than a month after […]
Polling changes, locations for the Warnock, Walker runoff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced the updated polling changes and locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Polling changes: I-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church will vote at the Montgomery Athletic Association at 10155 Ferguson Avenue8-13 Savannah Christian School will vote at 8-03 Silk […]
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff update
Lowcountry town wants hole large hole digging to …. Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks’ teeth.
LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
