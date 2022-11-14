Be intentional in your focus on personal, organizational and political areas of growth — You’ve undoubtedly heard or been part of the myriad discussions about how to lead – from the front, picking up the rear, from the floor, tip of the spear, etc. The truth is there is nosingle right way to lead. After all, leadership isn’t simply a position, location, rank or title. Leadership in its purest sense is about creating and fostering a culture that allows others to flourish.

