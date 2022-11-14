Read full article on original website
WECT
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths
For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
FireRescue1
Better firefighter respiratory protection – and it’s not a better SCBA
When we think of protection for a firefighter’s respiratory system, we gravitate to protecting firefighters and officers from the chemicals, chemical compounds, and carcinogens present in the smoke they encounter when suppressing structure fires – and with good reason. The body of knowledge in this area continues to grow, further solidifying the many hazards that firefighters face on a regular basis.
FireRescue1
Leadership at its purist: Create a culture that allows your members to flourish
Be intentional in your focus on personal, organizational and political areas of growth — You’ve undoubtedly heard or been part of the myriad discussions about how to lead – from the front, picking up the rear, from the floor, tip of the spear, etc. The truth is there is nosingle right way to lead. After all, leadership isn’t simply a position, location, rank or title. Leadership in its purest sense is about creating and fostering a culture that allows others to flourish.
FireRescue1
Fire-Dex and fire dept. coffee team up to create energizing, educational content for firefighters
MEDINA, Ohio – Fire-Dex, a global manufacturer of firefighting PPE, is now the exclusive gear partner (including helmets, gloves, jackets, pants and hoods) for Fire Dept. Coffee, a pairing that brings industry-leading PPE together with freshly roasted gourmet coffee and entertaining, educational online content for firefighters. Fire Dept. Coffee...
FireRescue1
Jay Leno’s burn injury serves as reminder to expand our CRR messaging
The aftermath of a serious incident can be the critical moment to expand our life safety messaging and connect with the public — On Monday, we heard news of a serious fire-related injury that most of us would never have heard about had it not been for the celebrity status of the victim.
Scrubs Magazine
A Guide To Nursing On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving. It is a day where loved ones come together to enjoy a meal consisting of cranberry sauce, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and lots of other delicious treats. There’s no school around this holiday, and most people get to take the weekend off from work. For nurses and other medical staff, however, viruses and injuries do not understand what holidays are. In fact, people often become injured in accidents during the holidays.
