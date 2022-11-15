ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 14

Debra Reitan
2d ago

I'll keep my farmland over the airport! you can't raise livestock in the city! I have deer, elk and other wildlife that feeds in my pastures! I already get big jets over my property and I don't want more of them! they should have planned better a long time ago! before all of the things grew! Maybe we should plant big timber!

Reply(2)
7
Nick Roth
2d ago

Have they even really looked at the flight paths of 4 major airfields with hours of each other. Look at the footprint of SeaTac including hotels and rental cars places and tell me it will fit in that area. let alone all the traffic it takes to run an airport.

Reply
4
Baadass_Farmgurl
1d ago

They've been trying to find one excuse after another to make it harder & harder for farmers to farm & survive here in WA! Most farmers I know, like myself, are getting sick of the BS, & anyone who can afford to leave WA to start over farming elsewhere has either already left, or WILL do so eventually...my family included! That is sad & unfortunate, cuz I truly love WA state, & the town I live in...but it's getting to the point where the cost of surviving as a farmer...especially in the Western Counties...with their exorbitantly high property tax rates, ridiculous permit processes, etc...is just NOT WORTH IT!

Reply
3
Related
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

Honoring the deaths of 289 homeless King County residents

Church bells pealed as parishioners read the names of the 289 deceased. It was an unseasonably dry but frigid night, and the roughly 100 attendees huddled in thick coats in the courtyard outside St. James Cathedral on the border of downtown Seattle and First Hill. Each person on that list...
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres

CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Be square for everyone

I am an Olympia resident, and a former Thurston PUD Commissioner. I support quality fire service, and recognize the need for adequate funding to assure an adequate and capable response to emergencies. The current proposal has two features that are unacceptable to me. The first is the Reverse Robin Hood...
nwsportsmanmag.com

Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing

Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site

TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Mark Armstrong is Tumwater’s Firefighter of the Year

Tumwater named fire prevention officer Mark Armstrong as the 2022 Firefighter of the Year during a city council meeting yesterday, November 15. Fire Chief Brian Hurley presented Armstrong with a plaque recognizing his work along with a United States flag flown both at the United States and Washington State capitols.
TUMWATER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia thanks FAITH Alliance for providing micro houses to homeless

The Olympia City Council on Tuesday, November 15, recognized Faith Alliance Initiative for Tiny Houses (FAITH) for their invaluable work to provide safe and healthy housing in the community. Founded in 2018, Faith Alliance has worked on projects to help reduce the number of unsheltered residents by partnering with faith...
OLYMPIA, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
seattlemet.com

The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound

If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
SEATTLE, WA
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Community members want uniform Fire Benefit Charge

The Regional Fire Authority planning committee, on Monday, November 14, opened a public hearing for Olympia and Tumwater community members to listen to the community members' opinions on the proposed merging of Olympia and Tumwater fire departments. The first to air her comment was former council member Karen Messmer. She...
OLYMPIA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Cougar in Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo. Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy