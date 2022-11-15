I'll keep my farmland over the airport! you can't raise livestock in the city! I have deer, elk and other wildlife that feeds in my pastures! I already get big jets over my property and I don't want more of them! they should have planned better a long time ago! before all of the things grew! Maybe we should plant big timber!
Have they even really looked at the flight paths of 4 major airfields with hours of each other. Look at the footprint of SeaTac including hotels and rental cars places and tell me it will fit in that area. let alone all the traffic it takes to run an airport.
They've been trying to find one excuse after another to make it harder & harder for farmers to farm & survive here in WA! Most farmers I know, like myself, are getting sick of the BS, & anyone who can afford to leave WA to start over farming elsewhere has either already left, or WILL do so eventually...my family included! That is sad & unfortunate, cuz I truly love WA state, & the town I live in...but it's getting to the point where the cost of surviving as a farmer...especially in the Western Counties...with their exorbitantly high property tax rates, ridiculous permit processes, etc...is just NOT WORTH IT!
