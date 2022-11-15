Effective: 2022-11-17 03:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches, greatest over the higher terrain of the Keweenaw Peninsula. * WHERE...Keweenaw and Northern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO