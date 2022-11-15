Read full article on original website
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
Michigan football player expected to enter NFL Draft, according to Jim Harbaugh
The Michigan Wolverines are having a ton of success so far in the 2022 college football season and among the chief reasons for that is senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who is expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh. Via Aaron McMann...
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit
The smack talking for the next Michigan-Ohio State game has already started even though the game is two weeks away. Kirk Herbstreit, who is a top analyst for ESPN's College GameDay and a former OSU player, said during Saturday's show that his alma mater lost to Michigan last year because the weather was bad in Ann Arbor.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert
The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich reveal how Ohio State-Michigan loser can still make CFP
Currently ranked second and third in the College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course. They also both seem to be in a good position to make the Playoff. However, according to ESPN analysts Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich, only one of these two teams can make the CFP if they lose this game.
247Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: USC continues to impress selection committee with offense
USC remains in the mix to make the College Football Playoff with a record of 9-1, and the Trojans moved up in the selection committee's latest rankings Tuesday night. Coach Lincoln Riley and company now rank No. 7 with multiple resume-boosting wins left on the table if USC can win out. NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan, the CFP selection committee chair, said on ESPN after the new rankings came out that USC's offensive production and the nature of its lone loss to Utah combined to impress the committee.
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Steele Chambers, Cameron Brown Preview Maryland
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden, wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Xavier Johnson, offensive tackle Josh Fryar, defensive tackles Taron Vincent and Ty Hamilton, linebacker Steele Chambers and cornerback Cameron Brown met with the media on Wednesday night to preview Saturday's game at Maryland. The players discussed a wide...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley says Maryland embracing ‘nothing to lose’ mindset for Ohio State game
The Maryland Terps are set to face off against B1G juggernaut No. 2 Ohio State. Currently, Maryland sits at 6-4 and 3-4 in B1G play. On the other hand, The Buckeyes are 10-0 and 7-0 in conference play. The Terps looked like they could potentially make some noise in the...
