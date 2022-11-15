USC remains in the mix to make the College Football Playoff with a record of 9-1, and the Trojans moved up in the selection committee's latest rankings Tuesday night. Coach Lincoln Riley and company now rank No. 7 with multiple resume-boosting wins left on the table if USC can win out. NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan, the CFP selection committee chair, said on ESPN after the new rankings came out that USC's offensive production and the nature of its lone loss to Utah combined to impress the committee.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO