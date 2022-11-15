ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

The smack talking for the next Michigan-Ohio State game has already started even though the game is two weeks away. Kirk Herbstreit, who is a top analyst for ESPN's College GameDay and a former OSU player, said during Saturday's show that his alma mater lost to Michigan last year because the weather was bad in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert

The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois

Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: USC continues to impress selection committee with offense

USC remains in the mix to make the College Football Playoff with a record of 9-1, and the Trojans moved up in the selection committee's latest rankings Tuesday night. Coach Lincoln Riley and company now rank No. 7 with multiple resume-boosting wins left on the table if USC can win out. NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan, the CFP selection committee chair, said on ESPN after the new rankings came out that USC's offensive production and the nature of its lone loss to Utah combined to impress the committee.
LOS ANGELES, CA

