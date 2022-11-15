Read full article on original website
Paula S Baker
1d ago
Wow, San Jose. I guess a second amendment, nimby nerd means more to you than all the years of service and expertise provided by Cindy Chave. If Mahan is elected, all you will get is more of the current corruption going on in the City and refusal to address the homelessness and mental health issues head on, or to provide equitable services.
Reply(3)
3
Native American
1d ago
The voters made there choice,apparently the voters differ on her expertise, Mahan is a better choice, he’ll help all races issues not just one. 👍👍👍
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
Related
Election: Cindy Chavez concedes to Matt Mahan in tight San Jose mayoral race
After over a week of ballot counting, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has conceded to San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan in the tight race for San Jose mayor.
sanjoseinside.com
MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE
Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted. With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted,...
sanjoseinside.com
Arenas Wins Supervisor District 1 Going Away
In Santa Clara County Supervisor District 1, San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas led on Election Day, and never looked back. On the eighth day of ballot counting, Arenas cemented her victory, roaring to a more than 9,000-vote lead over former council member Johnny Khamis, with just 11,000 votes remaining to be counted.
Sylvia Arenas wins race for Santa Clara County supervisor
For the first time in 25 years, a Democratic candidate will represent the rural and more conservative District 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Sylvia Arenas, a progressive San Jose councilmember, has won the highly-contested race against fiscally-conservative candidate and former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis. With approximately 90% of ballots counted one week after the election, Arenas takes the lead with 54.3% of the vote—roughly 9,000 votes over Khamis. She will replace incumbent Mike Wasserman, who terms out at the end of the year.
‘It’s hard for me not to be jaded’: Why some SJ residents didn’t vote in midterm election
A LACK OF trust in the political system and time to research candidates kept some Santa Clara County residents from voting in this month’s midterm election, saying daily responsibilities put this year’s contests on the back burner. Some residents said selecting San Jose’s next mayor, Santa Clara County’s...
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Wins, Chavez Wishes Him ‘Best of Luck in His Two-year Term’
This story has been updated, with comments from Matt Mahan and Mayor Sam Liccardo. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. His opponent, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, announced today on social media that she had called Mahan today “to wish him the best of luck in his two-year term as mayor.”
Paradise Post
Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results
A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
NBC Bay Area
Two South Bay Mayoral Races Still Too Close to Call
Two South Bay mayors’ races remained too close to call Monday, almost a week after the Midterm Elections. Santa Clara County election workers counted thousands more ballots, votes that will ultimately decide the tight San Jose mayoral race between Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan. While Mahan continued to lead...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
Most ballots found on Hwy 17 have been verified and will be included in election results
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ballots that were found discarded on a highway in San Jose have been examined, and most will be included in the official results of the recent election, according to a press release from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. On Monday the United States Postal Service was able […]
sanjoseinside.com
One Race Flips, Other Front Runners Hold as Vote Count Goes on in Santa Clara County
As the ballot counting from Tuesday's general election approached its second week, the contest between two Democrats for California's District 10 Senate seat flipped, as Hayward Councilmember Aisha Wahab pulled ahead and away from initial front runner Lily Mei, mayor of Fremont. With an estimated 40,000 votes to be counted,...
Honey Mahogany concedes San Francisco District 6 race to Matt Dorsey
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Incumbent District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is set to secure a four-year term on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Challenger Honey Mahogany conceded the race for Dorsey’s seat Monday night, she announced on Twitter. Dorsey was leading Mahogany with 7,122 first-place votes to her 5,938 when she conceded, according to […]
KQED
Connie Chung: The Abused Voter
The explosion of the initiative process has nearly turned voters into alternative legislators and despite her efforts to cast informed votes Connie Chung worries about what she doesn’t know. The Saturday before Election Day in 2013, my friend Johanna and I were on the grass outside City Hall, reviewing...
sfstandard.com
Vacant Homes Tax Passes, Fate of School Board Candidate Ann Hsu Uncertain
Propositions L and M will pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Eighty percent of local ballots in the Nov. 8 election have now been counted. Prop. L is a sales tax increase for city transit projects that required two-thirds of...
The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal
The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
sanjoseinside.com
ELECTION 2022: Mahan Holds Lead over Chavez in Latest Vote Count
Three days after the general election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez narrowed the gap slightly in the San Jose mayoral battle with front-runner Matt Mahan, with 62% of ballots counted. City Councilmember Mahan has been the front runner from the first returns, and his vote lead grew by two...
A question of retaliation: Why were two Santa Cruz County Fair board members terminated?
Only two members of the Santa Cruz County Fair board voted against the October termination of CEO Dave Kegebein. Two weeks later, each received terse phone calls from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, telling them their terms — 34 years and 16 years, respectively — were over. At this point, the state won't respond to the charges of retaliation.
San Jose school measures sweeping to victory
Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
Comments / 9