WAND TV
More light snow is possible across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The coldest air of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. We'll see a light wintry mix today with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s. Accumulations will be on the light side with less than an inch across the north. More snow showers will accompany the blast...
Best Way To Get Updates For Illinois Winter Road Conditions
The winter weather kicked off this week and if you're traveling in Illinois, here's a website for updated road conditions. Residents Of Illinois Are Lucky To Experience All Four Seasons. I know there are exotic places in the United States where you can enjoy summer-type temperatures all year round. That...
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
PHOTO GALLERY: Snow falls across Central Illinois Tuesday morning
Snow fell across parts of Central Illinois on Tuesday morning, mainly in areas along and north of I-72 east towards Danville, with areas that saw snow over the weekend missing out this round.
Illinois Road Conditions Map: Check Conditions as Snow Moves Through
With the Chicago area seeing its first measurable snow of the season -- and more snow coming for some locations -- drivers will want to check the road conditions before hitting the roads and take precautions. The Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois website offers a look at current...
wmay.com
Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois
Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
kwbg.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
1470 WMBD
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
southernillinoisnow.com
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
KSDK
Weather Alert Day: Tuesday morning brings snow
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day due to wet and slick roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri over to central Illinois. This includes Pike County, Missouri. Snow showers came down overnight and most areas have seen 2...
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
wlsam.com
chambanamoms.com
Herald & Review
