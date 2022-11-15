Read full article on original website
Former NBA Champion Says Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA: "No Offense To Ja And Bane Or Trae And Dejounte"
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have been hailed as the best backcourt in the NBA by Channing Frye.
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter goes wild after Kings' blowout win over Nets
The Kings are scorching hot right now and followed up their win over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors by demolishing the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento made a statement on national television with its 153-121 win over the Nets. Leading the way was guard Terence...
numberfire.com
Nets' Yuta Watanabe (back) available Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is available to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Watanabe was previously listed as questionable after taking a hard fall during Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 23 minutes in that contest and scored 11 points with 5 boards, but Watanabe is unlikely to play as much Tuesday with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry both returning.
Opinion: The Nets Should Trade For This Former Celtics 1st-Round Pick
I believe the Brooklyn Nets should consider trading for former Boston Celtics 1st-round pick Romeo Langford, who is now on the San Antonio Spurs.
Ben Simmons' Updated Injury Status For Nets-Kings Game
Ben Simmons will be available for Tuesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
ESPN
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
Nets And Kings Final Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings have finalized their injury reports for Tuesday’s game.
ClutchPoints
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The San Antonio Spurs (6-8) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (9-4) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. San Antonio sits in 11th place in the West after losing six of their last...
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Pelicans 113-102 in New Orleans
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans shot 47.4% from beyond the arc with a season-high 18 3-pointers, while the Grizzlies struggled with only nine 3-pointers on 25.7% shooting from deep. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 30 points...
