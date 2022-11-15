ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBC Sports

NBA Twitter goes wild after Kings' blowout win over Nets

The Kings are scorching hot right now and followed up their win over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors by demolishing the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento made a statement on national television with its 153-121 win over the Nets. Leading the way was guard Terence...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Nets' Yuta Watanabe (back) available Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is available to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Watanabe was previously listed as questionable after taking a hard fall during Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 23 minutes in that contest and scored 11 points with 5 boards, but Watanabe is unlikely to play as much Tuesday with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry both returning.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Grizzlies fall to Pelicans 113-102 in New Orleans

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans shot 47.4% from beyond the arc with a season-high 18 3-pointers, while the Grizzlies struggled with only nine 3-pointers on 25.7% shooting from deep. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 30 points...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

