Wave 3
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow to welcome holiday season with ‘Light Up Glasgow’
GLASGOW — The community invited to an annual event to kickoff the Christmas season in Glasgow and Barren County. “Light Up Glasgow” is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 – Black Friday. The event will include performances from Glasgow Middle School’s choir and SOMA Center for Dance.
935wain.com
Christmas Carnival Returning To Lindsey Wilson College
After 2 years without being able to celebrate the traditional Christmas Carnival, it is now finally back in 2022. The Christmas Carnival with the theme “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” will take place on December 3rd, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the Holloway Wellness Center at Lindsey Wilson College.
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
lakercountry.com
Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons
According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
wymt.com
Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening. In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow school board receives update on new South Green Elementary School
GLASGOW —The Glasgow School Board met in regular session inside Hiseville Elementary School Monday evening where they would again receive an update on the South Green Elementary School construction project. Allison Cummings, associate principal of Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, would present the board with more photographs of the new...
lakercountry.com
Wooldridge hired as newest sheriff’s deputy
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy. Gerald Gwinn Wooldridge II, a Russell County native, was sworn in as the newest member of the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Wooldridge brings 17 years of experience to the department, previously serving with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office...
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office the week of Nov. 7. 2022. Tabatha M. Williamson, 37, and Robert W. Judd, 39, both of Glasgow. Lindsey D. Isenberg, 34, and Jonathan W. Link, 29, both of Glasgow. Justina T. Velasco, 42,...
wkyufm.org
Multiple investigations underway following Friday 'riot' at Adair County juvenile detention center
Kentucky’s Cabinet for Justice and Public Safety is promising to bring criminal charges against those involved in a riot at a juvenile detention center in Adair County. The Kentucky State Police say their post in Columbia received a call Friday night from staff at the Adair Regional Detention Center.
wdrb.com
'I wanted the design to feel like home' | Taylor County family rebuilding after December 2021 tornadoes
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eleven months after deadly tornadoes ripped through Kentucky, Taylor County families are working to rebuild. Driving up Sanders Road in Saloma, a small city just north of Campbellsville, the land looks night and day compared to when disaster first struck. Fields scattered with debris from...
WBKO
One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow
Barren Co.
wcluradio.com
Authorities launch investigation into suspected arson near Veterinary Medical Center
GLASGOW — A Tuesday morning fire along Grandview Avenue is under investigation after a suspected arson. Units from the Glasgow Fire Department were on scene of the structure fire shortly after 6 a.m. It was reported at 633 Grandview Ave. Dispatch alerted fire crews the structure was abandoned. The...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
WBKO
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today just after 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police were requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a collision in Barren County on Burkesville Road. The investigation shows that Heather E. Slater, 44 of Edmonton, was operating a 2015 Dodge Caravan westbound on...
wnky.com
Man charged after Barren County inmate sustains injuries
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police charged a man Sunday after they say an inmate assaulted another inmate. Yesterday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Barren County Detention Center for a medical emergency complaint. After investigating, police say they learned an inmate identified as Austin T. Brown had assaulted...
quicksie983.com
A Vehicle Pursuit Occurred in Larue County
A vehicle pursuit took place in Larue County this weekend. On Saturday, a vehicle that was being pursued by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office entered Larue County, where Hodgenville Police Department began assisting in the pursuit. According to the Police Department, the suspects’ vehicle became disabled and stopped near Dangerfield Road. The driver subsequently exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
wnky.com
Barren County man charged with arson
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing an arson charge after a house fire broke out Tuesday. Glasgow police learned from the Glasgow Fire Department of a fire on Grandview Avenue early this morning. Police say it seemed suspicious how it started. Following further investigation, a Glasgow Police...
