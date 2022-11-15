ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

Wave 3

Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow to welcome holiday season with ‘Light Up Glasgow’

GLASGOW — The community invited to an annual event to kickoff the Christmas season in Glasgow and Barren County. “Light Up Glasgow” is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 – Black Friday. The event will include performances from Glasgow Middle School’s choir and SOMA Center for Dance.
GLASGOW, KY
935wain.com

Christmas Carnival Returning To Lindsey Wilson College

After 2 years without being able to celebrate the traditional Christmas Carnival, it is now finally back in 2022. The Christmas Carnival with the theme “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” will take place on December 3rd, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the Holloway Wellness Center at Lindsey Wilson College.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
lakercountry.com

Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons

According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow school board receives update on new South Green Elementary School

GLASGOW —The Glasgow School Board met in regular session inside Hiseville Elementary School Monday evening where they would again receive an update on the South Green Elementary School construction project. Allison Cummings, associate principal of Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, would present the board with more photographs of the new...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Wooldridge hired as newest sheriff’s deputy

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy. Gerald Gwinn Wooldridge II, a Russell County native, was sworn in as the newest member of the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Wooldridge brings 17 years of experience to the department, previously serving with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 10, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office the week of Nov. 7. 2022. Tabatha M. Williamson, 37, and Robert W. Judd, 39, both of Glasgow. Lindsey D. Isenberg, 34, and Jonathan W. Link, 29, both of Glasgow. Justina T. Velasco, 42,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow

Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
GLASGOW, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man charged after Barren County inmate sustains injuries

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police charged a man Sunday after they say an inmate assaulted another inmate. Yesterday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Barren County Detention Center for a medical emergency complaint. After investigating, police say they learned an inmate identified as Austin T. Brown had assaulted...
GLASGOW, KY
quicksie983.com

A Vehicle Pursuit Occurred in Larue County

A vehicle pursuit took place in Larue County this weekend. On Saturday, a vehicle that was being pursued by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office entered Larue County, where Hodgenville Police Department began assisting in the pursuit. According to the Police Department, the suspects’ vehicle became disabled and stopped near Dangerfield Road. The driver subsequently exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
wnky.com

Barren County man charged with arson

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing an arson charge after a house fire broke out Tuesday. Glasgow police learned from the Glasgow Fire Department of a fire on Grandview Avenue early this morning. Police say it seemed suspicious how it started. Following further investigation, a Glasgow Police...
GLASGOW, KY

