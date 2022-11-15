Read full article on original website
Colorado wildlife officials save owl found stuck in grill of truck
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have rescued a Great Horned Owl that was found stuck in the grill of a truck on Tuesday. According to their report, Officer Travis Sauder responded to the scene, discovering that the owl was injured but still alive. It is believed the owl got struck by the truck while diving for prey on the previous night.
MISSING: Mystery still surrounds disappearance of a Colorado Springs mother
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado Springs mother went missing, police are reaching out to the public for help with the missing person case. On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of Edith Bernice Lehnerz. She was 38 went she was reported missing in 1995 on Nov. 16. Police say family members reported her missing after she didn’t make it to a friend’s house.
Don’t spend Thanksgiving in jail: Colorado law enforcement heightening DUI patrols for the holiday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement want to ensure there are no empty seats at the table this Thanksgiving. With traffic deaths approaching all-time highs in both Colorado Springs and the state as a whole, authorities are showing zero tolerance towards anyone who makes the selfish decision to drink and drive.
Colorado wildlife experts urge wildlife awareness as winter approaches
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As winter approaches, animals like bobcats are more likely to be out and about. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells 11 News that, while these animals may seem intimidating, there are easy steps to take to mitigate the threat they might pose. CPW posted a video...
(Colorado Springs, CO) Solid sleep is a gift we do not truly appreciate until it is gone. When was the last time you had a good night's sleep? If you live in Colorado Springs, it might have been yesterday.
Crews battle small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the fire was close to E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Union Boulevard. Based off a view from the KKTV 11 News Cheyenne Mountain camera, the fire was closer to the MLK Bypass, south of the Evergreen Cemetery.
MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing teenager in El Paso County. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Jaylyn Edmonds. Edmonds reportedly left her home in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in the Security-Widefield area on Tuesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation was taking place at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy on the northeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday. According to CSPD, the incident started at about 10:50 a.m. in regards to an alleged threat. The school is located off Vista Del Pico Boulevard to the northeast of Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
