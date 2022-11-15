ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

There is major street flooding near Cheyenne Road and Corona Street. Video courtesy of Jamie Gallegos. The man was reportedly having a mental health issue and was found lying in the street. He reportedly tried fighting off first responders. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Colorado Springs police officer and a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Mystery still surrounds disappearance of a Colorado Springs mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado Springs mother went missing, police are reaching out to the public for help with the missing person case. On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of Edith Bernice Lehnerz. She was 38 went she was reported missing in 1995 on Nov. 16. Police say family members reported her missing after she didn’t make it to a friend’s house.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Help us wish Lauren good luck!

WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday. The raids happened at a home near Palmer Park and in Security Widefield. Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet,...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday

Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet, investigation turned over to police. Asst. News Director for KKTV Lauren accepted a job in Denver! We will miss her!!!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Anyone with information on...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Crews battle small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the fire was close to E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Union Boulevard. Based off a view from the KKTV 11 News Cheyenne Mountain camera, the fire was closer to the MLK Bypass, south of the Evergreen Cemetery.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing teenager in El Paso County. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Jaylyn Edmonds. Edmonds reportedly left her home in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in the Security-Widefield area on Tuesday.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy