Man injured in ‘airborne’ truck crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Police say a man was flown to the hospital after a crash sent his truck airborne into a tree Wednesday afternoon. First-responders say they were called out to the crash at 3:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Country Club Lane. Investigators believe the driver of a newer GMC pickup […]
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Jaiveyhon Masion after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Robin Road. Masion was also a person of interest...
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
Contractor to begin milling, paving on several Hopkinsville streets Monday
Milling and paving of several streets will begin Monday, according to a press release from Dave Herndon, street superintendent for Hopkinsville Public Works. Seventh Street (portions maintained by the city) Carla Drive. Radford Street. “Operations will run weather permitting and until complete,” Herndon said in the release. “Motorists are encouraged...
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
Crofton Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A Crofton man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Randolph Scott Jr. was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt and told law enforcement he had a gun in the vehicle he had inherited from a deceased uncle.
Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery
An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
Victim paralyzed in road rage shooting near Tobacco Road, police search for tan Taurus
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man who was shot inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee last week is paralyzed, and police are looking for information on the shooter. A about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on Fort Campbell Boulevard, the driver of the Jeep got involved in a road rage dispute with the occupants of a Ford Taurus, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
15-year-old charged in shooting taken to Murfreesboro, Chief says need for juvenile center is overdue
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 15-year-old juvenile that was detained after the shooting on Pine Mountain Road has now been charged. According to CPD Spokesperson Scott Beaubien, a juvenile petition for homicide was taken out and a transport order was signed this morning by the juvenile courts. Due...
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
Patricia Comperry
(Age 86, of Clarksville, TN) Graveside service will be held in Pulaski, TN at a later date. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Murray Woman Charged With Stealing From Elderly Resident
Murray, Ky.–A Murray woman has been charged with stealing over $22,000 from an elderly Murray resident. On November 2, 2022, Murray Police Department received a report of over $22,000 being stolen from the resident. An investigation was conducted and a suspect was identified. Dawn Lloyd Metcalf, 35 years old of Murray, was arrested for 2 counts Theft by Deception over $10,000, 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd degree, and 1 count of Knowingly Abuse / Neglect of an Adult by Person.
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to...
Arvil Roberts
(Age 82, of Sharon Grove) Funeral service will be Thursday November 17th at 1pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Gant Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at the Todd County Funeral Home.
Charlene Miller Arvin
(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Wednesday November 16th at 10am at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 8 at the funeral home.
Proceedings continued as rail trail rape suspect awaits rape kit report
Proceedings were continued in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday in the rape case against Jason Morse, as officials await the return of testing on a rape kit. Jason Morse, who remains lodged in the Christian County Jail and appeared in court, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with evidence and is accused of raping a young woman on the rail trail in July.
