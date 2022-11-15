Murray, Ky.–A Murray woman has been charged with stealing over $22,000 from an elderly Murray resident. On November 2, 2022, Murray Police Department received a report of over $22,000 being stolen from the resident. An investigation was conducted and a suspect was identified. Dawn Lloyd Metcalf, 35 years old of Murray, was arrested for 2 counts Theft by Deception over $10,000, 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd degree, and 1 count of Knowingly Abuse / Neglect of an Adult by Person.

