‘Free Beer & Hot Wings’ host leaves the show
A Grand Rapids morning show radio host has announced he is permanently leaving after weeks of not appearing on the show.
Photos: 2022 Grand Rapids Comic Con at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of Michigan’s most popular comic and art conventions, Grand Rapids Comic Con, kicked off on Friday. Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 at DeVos Place! The three-day event featured special appearances from a host of celebrities, YouTubers, cast members of well-known shows and movies, cosplayers, and panelists.
'Come From Away' sets new record at DeVos Performance Hall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A musical based on the events of 9/11 has broken the record for most attendees at a Broadway show in a week at DeVos Performance Hall. Come From Away ran from Nov. 8–13. Based on a true story, the show recounts how thousands of airborne passengers were redirected to Newfoundland during the September 11 attacks, according to Broadway Grand Rapids.
What happens during ‘The Conners’, ‘The Goldbergs’, and ‘Home Economics’ Thanksgiving-themed episodes on ABC?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s that time of year when we’ll be gathering with family, enjoying delicious meals and displaying gratitude. Thanksgiving is coming up, and ABC is celebrating the holiday by airing Thanksgiving-themed episodes of some of its popular primetime series. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, tune into new holiday-centered episodes of “The Conners”, “The Goldbergs” and “Home Economics”.
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Oh Christmas Tree! Largest Singing Holiday Tree in U.S. Shines Bright in Michigan
It's a tree even Clark Griswold himself would envy. Getting a star on top may be tricky, but trust us, this tree shines pretty brightly on its own. The Mona Shores High School Singing Christmas Tree is back again this year to brighten everyone's holiday season. Featuring over 200 high school choir students from Mona Shores High School in Muskegon singing atop a five-story tree, the tree is the largest singing Christmas Tree in the country. Filled with the sounds of the season and sparkling with over 25,000 lights, it is also the 4th largest singing tree in the world.
ArtPrize Dissolves Board, Ends Competition
The board of ArtPrize, a popular contemporary art competition regularly held in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has revealed that it is concluding operations as its members scatter to the wind. The event launched in 2009 as an annual affair presenting hundreds of works in venues across the city’s downtown each fall and asking visitors to vote for their favorite. At the end of each iteration’s eighteen-day run, a large cash prize was awarded to the artwork deemed the best by the general populace, with smaller amounts awarded accordingly to runners-up; juried prizes were given out as well, beginning in 2010. The inaugural edition of the event drew roughly 200,000 visitors and amassed some 300,000 votes, with the top prize of $250,000 going to Ran Ortner’s Open Water no. 24, a colossal sea-themed canvas.
New Lego Resale Store Opening in Grand Rapids
All you have to do is mention Legos and I'll come running. That's because Legos are so much fun to work with. Skies the limit when it comes to Legos and all the fun you can have with them. My son and step-son used to build all kinds of crazy things with Legos, including a Batman cave and a well put together castle.
Comedian Kevin Nealon Catches a Bite at Grand Rapids Restaurant
Looks like comedian and actor Kevin Nealon knows what the locals know - this West Michigan restaurant is one of the best!. Kevin Nealon is perhaps best well-known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also appeared in several of the Happy Madison films, and played Doug Wilson on the showtime series Weeds.
Local photographer going viral for engagement photoshoot scare
Imagine your job is to capture the moment, but the moment isn't going according to plan. A West Michigan photographer nearly missed a proposal and is going viral on Tik Tok for her efforts.
Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveils $60M living complex for older adults
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveiled the new independent living complex for older adults Wednesday morning. The estimated $60 million Revel Creek complex is a four-story living complex, and is adjacent to Heritage Community. Revel Creek offers 60 market-rate, one to two bedroom apartments, each featuring a...
Broad Leaf to join Bridge Street lineup
A Grand Rapids spinoff brewery is opening its second location soon. Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits Westside is set to open Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the former location of The Sovengard, 443 Bridge St. NW, the company announced Monday. It is the second location for Broad Leaf, joining 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE in Kentwood, which is owned by the Brewery Vivant duo Jason and Kris Spaulding.
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
Naughty or nice? Mother Nature plans to 'let it snow' a lot of the time this week
KALAMAZOO, Mich — As colder than normal air settles into West Michigan, tidings of Christmas begin popping up in the forecast. What's the weather? Check News Channel 3's weather page for the updated forecast. In fact, Mother Nature plans to 'let it snow' off and on, all the way...
Grand Rapids man's glorious beard lands him Guinness World Record
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids native is now part of a world record. Or, at least, his facial hair is. Joel Andrus took part in the world record breaking, longest beard chain earlier this month in Casper, Wyoming. What is a beard chain? It's exactly how it...
'We forgive you': Christmas decorations destroyed in Holland families' yard
HOLLAND, Mich — When it comes to Christmas, Nicole Hutchinson from Holland and her two kids Amiya Hutchinson and Ohdin Copeland take decorating seriously. With a yard full of lights, candy canes, handmade cutouts and an inflatable Christmas bear, it takes a lot of work to set up the decorations every year.
WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
Grand Rapids family files lawsuit against Navy Pier after child falls off climbing wall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family filed a ten count lawsuit against Chicago's Navy Pier Tuesday after their eight-year-old son fell off the top of the pier's climbing wall and was severely injured in July. On July 27, the Brewer family took their three kids to Navy...
Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.
On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
