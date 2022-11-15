ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio man among victims of midair crash at Dallas air show

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard, Ohio, man was one of six victims killed in the midair crash of two historic planes at an air show in Dallas, Texas. Major Curtis Rowe, 64, a member of the Auxiliary Airmen of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, was a crew chief on a World War II-era B-17 bomber that collided with Bell P-63 Kingcobra during the Wings Over Dallas air show at Dallas Executive Airport. The Civil Air Patrol confirmed Rowe’s death in a post on Facebook.
DALLAS, TX
WHIZ

UPDATE: Bus accident on Cannelville Road

Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School Bus. It happened around 3:50pm Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Cannelville Road when it went left of center striking the bus that was traveling east.
ROSEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Madison County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State medical student delivers own child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police union calling on CPD to pay for first aid equipment being paid for by officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Minutes after two Columbus police officers were fired at by a suspected gunman over the weekend, they began life-saving measures to save his life. Lamar Blue, 26, was wounded after he was shot by one of the officers who fired back after Blue allegedly opened fire with a shotgun. Blue is now charged with two felony first-degree counts of assault on a peace officer.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Historic Buxton Inn fire ruled accidental

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Granville Township Fire Department has reported the cause of the fire at the Historic Buxton Inn to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the kitchen fire on Oct. 25 in Granville. The official ruling is going to be accidental and undetermined based on the county...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police giving away Thanksgiving turkeys at 6 locations on Nov. 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division will be giving out free turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be available beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 21 at six locations throughout the city:. Headquarters – 120 Marconi Boulevard. Substation 5 – 1371 Cleveland Avenue. Substation 11...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin Police investigating a rash of car break-ins at Bridge Park

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police searching for suspects who've been breaking into cars in the Bridge Park area. "I feel violated right now," Leanne Valentine said, as she rummaged through the mess left behind by thieves after they broke into her parked car inside a public garage at Bridge Park in Dublin.
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police investigating suspicious death in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead at a former motel, now apartments, in the Franklinton area. Columbus police responded to do a well-being check in the 1500 block of West Broad Street Monday morning and found a woman dead. A sergeant...
COLUMBUS, OH

