Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Block ‘O’ making sure to ‘dot our I’s and cross our T’s’ for first rivalry game in Columbus since 2018The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Related
Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash
DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
Ohio man among victims of midair crash at Dallas air show
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard, Ohio, man was one of six victims killed in the midair crash of two historic planes at an air show in Dallas, Texas. Major Curtis Rowe, 64, a member of the Auxiliary Airmen of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, was a crew chief on a World War II-era B-17 bomber that collided with Bell P-63 Kingcobra during the Wings Over Dallas air show at Dallas Executive Airport. The Civil Air Patrol confirmed Rowe’s death in a post on Facebook.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Sheriff: “Non-human” creature slaughters horse found dead in creek
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff in southern Ohio is reporting that a “non-human” creature slaughtered a horse overnight. It happened at a farm on Airport Road in Ross County. “[The farmer] stated today he found his barn torn apart and was missing a horse, he stated...
WHIZ
UPDATE: Bus accident on Cannelville Road
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School Bus. It happened around 3:50pm Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Cannelville Road when it went left of center striking the bus that was traveling east.
Woman dies in Madison County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
myfox28columbus.com
Restored citizen: the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6 is On Your Side is showing the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated. Our team followed a woman released from prison, to show what it looks like when starting life over and experiencing freedom for the first time in years. In two parts,...
Ohio State medical student delivers own child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police union calling on CPD to pay for first aid equipment being paid for by officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Minutes after two Columbus police officers were fired at by a suspected gunman over the weekend, they began life-saving measures to save his life. Lamar Blue, 26, was wounded after he was shot by one of the officers who fired back after Blue allegedly opened fire with a shotgun. Blue is now charged with two felony first-degree counts of assault on a peace officer.
myfox28columbus.com
'I saw blood, realized I had been shot,' Victim of gun violence calls for change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a goal of saving lives, people across Franklin County met Tuesday to join forces and call for an end to gun violence. The B.R.E.A.D organization brought together church congregations from across the community to listen to victims' testimonies and hear about the work the organization is doing.
myfox28columbus.com
Historic Buxton Inn fire ruled accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Granville Township Fire Department has reported the cause of the fire at the Historic Buxton Inn to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the kitchen fire on Oct. 25 in Granville. The official ruling is going to be accidental and undetermined based on the county...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police giving away Thanksgiving turkeys at 6 locations on Nov. 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division will be giving out free turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be available beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 21 at six locations throughout the city:. Headquarters – 120 Marconi Boulevard. Substation 5 – 1371 Cleveland Avenue. Substation 11...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect caught on camera smashing door of Columbus store, stealing cash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a suspect who was captured on surveillance video smashing through the front door of a Linden business and stealing cash. Police said just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 7, the suspect through a rock through the front door of...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspect accused of smashing door of north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect who smashed out the front door of a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. The incident happened on Nov. 7 at a restaurant located in the 1200 block of Morse Road around 4:40 a.m. The man entered the restaurant...
myfox28columbus.com
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
myfox28columbus.com
Warrant filed for second suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warrants have been filed charging an 18-year-old with multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station in east Columbus. Columbus police said Tyyaun Sullivan, 18, is wanted for three counts of felonious assault in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, 21. During...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin Police investigating a rash of car break-ins at Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police searching for suspects who've been breaking into cars in the Bridge Park area. "I feel violated right now," Leanne Valentine said, as she rummaged through the mess left behind by thieves after they broke into her parked car inside a public garage at Bridge Park in Dublin.
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating suspicious death in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead at a former motel, now apartments, in the Franklinton area. Columbus police responded to do a well-being check in the 1500 block of West Broad Street Monday morning and found a woman dead. A sergeant...
myfox28columbus.com
Community members donate more than 20,000 pounds of food to Franklin Co. Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just one week ago, the shelves at the Franklin County Dog Shelter's Community Pet Food Pantry were empty. The shelter put out a call for help and the community stepped up in a big way. The once-empty food pantry now has more than 20,000 pounds...
Comments / 0