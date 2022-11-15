COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard, Ohio, man was one of six victims killed in the midair crash of two historic planes at an air show in Dallas, Texas. Major Curtis Rowe, 64, a member of the Auxiliary Airmen of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, was a crew chief on a World War II-era B-17 bomber that collided with Bell P-63 Kingcobra during the Wings Over Dallas air show at Dallas Executive Airport. The Civil Air Patrol confirmed Rowe’s death in a post on Facebook.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO