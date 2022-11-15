Your ears will pick up the world like a maddening symphony. You will be filled with all the life you can hold. These are the promises the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) makes to Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), the human he transforms into his vampire companion in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The freshman horror series, released by AMC+, has been a hit for the network, praised for its updated take on Rice’s beloved novel. The show moves back and forth between past and present from the early and vibrant 1910s (two centuries later than in the book) in Storyville, New Orleans’s red light district where Louis operates a brothel, and Louis’s mysterious Dubai residence in 2022. The most refreshing changes though, are that it makes the book’s queer subtext text by establishing Louis and Lestat as lovers, and has cast Anderson, a Black actor, as a race-bent Louis. Anderson’s casting has enriched and complicated the source material by opening up Rice’s world to more truthfully meet ours and the realities of racism that color it. For example, similar to how HBO’s Watchmen used fiction to educate people about the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, Interview with the Vampire has a plot line around ordinance 4118, a real Jim Crow law that sought to segregate black sex workers from the rest of the district to benefit Storyville’s white brothel owners.

