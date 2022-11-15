Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama looks cool and very ‘90s in her college outfit
Sasha Obama is the coolest girl in school. The 21 year old was photographed on her way to school, wearing a stylish and iconoclastic outfit that mixed different colors and styles, with the slouchy fit and sneakers giving her look a uniquely ‘90s vibe. RELATED: ...
‘My mother announced that I had become a woman’: why conversations about menstruation are so important
At a family Passover seder in Queens, I was sitting at the kids’ table, like every other year of my life beforehand. Clinking her glass, my mother announced to my extended family that I had “become a woman”. Looking back on it, I understand this moment and...
Raven-Symoné says that The View catfished her
Raven-Symoné is clearly relieved to have The View in her rearview. In a new video interview for them, the actor reflects on her long career, including her brief stint on the venerated talk show. Though she counts it as a valuable learning experience, it’s not one that she’d ever care to repeat.
Christina Aguilera's Latinidad Was Just Right All Along
For over 20 years, pop music icon Christina Aguilera has been singing her way to the top of the charts. She recently received seven nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, including album of the year for "Aguilera." Her second Spanish-language album celebrates Aguilera's Latina heritage. She's of Ecuadorian descent, but the award-winning singer — in both English and Spanish — is still criticized for not being "Latina enough."
Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday
Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
Tami Roman Left Corporate America On A Petty Note, ‘I Erased All My Work Off The Computer’
When Tami Roman entered the world of reality television, she had already been employed in corporate America. While starring on Basketball Wives, she worked as an administrator for Morgan Stanley. After she starred on the VH1 reality show for two seasons, she shared that Morgan Stanley gave her an ultimatum: work for them or VH1.
Kylie Jenner Wears a Completely Sheer, Backless Gown With a Striking Leg Slit
Kylie Jenner was in attendance at Saturday night's Baby2Baby gala, having returned to California after an extended trip to New York City over the course of last week. Rocking a completely backless custom Loewe gown for the event, the 25-year-old beauty mogul chose to keep her all-black streak going strong for the festive event in West Hollywood.
Taylor Lautner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Taylor Dome in Intimate California Ceremony
Attention, Team Jacob: Taylor Lautner is officially married! According to multiple reports, Lautner and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome, tied the knot on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, CA. Per The Daily Mail, the ceremony was reportedly an intimate one with around a hundred of the bride and groom's closest friends and family in attendance. (POPSUGAR reached out to the couple's representatives for comment on their wedding news but did not receive an immediate response.)
Kate Hudson's "Glazed Doughnut" Nails Match Her Sheer Gown
Kate Hudson arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" on Nov. 14 with her mom, Goldie Hawn, on her arm. The actor, who plays Birbie Jay in the upcoming movie set to release on Dec. 23, was dressed in a sheer Elie Saab gown with beaded detailing, a high neck, and an open back. When Hudson lifted her arms, the floor-length sleeves that had previously concealed her hands parted to reveal beige "glazed doughnut" nails, which complemented her ensemble perfectly.
Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross And Erika Alexander All Rep Being ‘Black Women TV Lawyers’ As A New One Joins The Pack
Actresses Kerry Washington, Tracce Ellis and Erika Alexander are all wearing a black sweatshirt that tributes Black women tv lawyers.
Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage For Attempting To Do A British Accent On Podcast: 'Pathetic Really'
When Meghan Markle was speaking to Jameela Jamil on her "Archetypes" podcast, she seemed to attempt to use a use a British accent. "You alright babe? Hello?" the actress asked, to which Meghan replied, "Ello." Article continues below advertisement. But people were less than pleased with her antics. One person...
Katie Holmes Leans Into Cosy Season in Trending Clogs
We’ve seen Katie Holmes do top-to-toe Khaite leather, a mesh flapper dress, and a slinky Tom Ford take on the hooded gown trend in recent weeks. But the Dawson’s Creek alum and latter-day street style phenomenon can’t resist a cozy look when off-duty. A long-time Birkenstock fan,...
Kim Kardashian's French Manicure Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
Kim Kardashian is experimenting with more than just her fashion these days. On Nov. 13, the entrepreneur attended the Baby 2 Baby Gala with an uncharacteristically long manicure, plus some head-turning nail art to match. Kardashian arrived at the event with a pink-and-white french manicure with deep tips — a...
Maintaining the "Magpie Murders" main title mystery: The clues, the murders and a bird masquerade
Rule No. 1 for a whodunit: Don't give away the ending too early. That goes double for PBS' "Magpie Murders" because of its mystery-within-a-mystery format. In the series, publisher Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) discovers that the final chapter (and therefore the solution) of the murder mystery she's editing is missing. What's worse, the novel's author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill) has also died, taking all answers with him. The "Magpie Murders" opening credits sequence encapsulates this dual narrative, traveling between the pages of the 1950s-set whodunit to the real-life mystery at the heart of the writer's death.
Every Time Princess Diana Showed the Timeless Appeal of Chanel
Princess Diana’s wardrobe has provided endless amounts of inspiration over the years, not least because of her investment in timeless fashion. Case in point? Her love of Chanel, which she often turned to as a member of the royal family. From the double-breasted red coat she sported during a...
Jacob Anderson Has Been Waiting His Whole Career for a Show Like “Interview with the Vampire”
Your ears will pick up the world like a maddening symphony. You will be filled with all the life you can hold. These are the promises the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) makes to Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), the human he transforms into his vampire companion in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The freshman horror series, released by AMC+, has been a hit for the network, praised for its updated take on Rice’s beloved novel. The show moves back and forth between past and present from the early and vibrant 1910s (two centuries later than in the book) in Storyville, New Orleans’s red light district where Louis operates a brothel, and Louis’s mysterious Dubai residence in 2022. The most refreshing changes though, are that it makes the book’s queer subtext text by establishing Louis and Lestat as lovers, and has cast Anderson, a Black actor, as a race-bent Louis. Anderson’s casting has enriched and complicated the source material by opening up Rice’s world to more truthfully meet ours and the realities of racism that color it. For example, similar to how HBO’s Watchmen used fiction to educate people about the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, Interview with the Vampire has a plot line around ordinance 4118, a real Jim Crow law that sought to segregate black sex workers from the rest of the district to benefit Storyville’s white brothel owners.
Patti Smith: ‘I am who I am with all my flaws’
It is mid-morning outside the Pompidou Centre in Paris and Patti Smith is talking to me on the phone – she is trying to puzzle out how best we are to find each other within the labyrinthine building: she is somewhere inside working on an exhibition, a sound and visual montage of three French poets: Arthur Rimbaud, Antonin Artaud and René Daumal.
Zoë Kravitz's Short Blond "Mixie" Brings the Party
The party doesn't start until Zoë Kravitz walks in. The "Batman" actor is one of GQ's three cover stars for their November 2022 Men of the Year issue, and she cleaned up nicely for the occasion, dressed in a full velvet tux and debuting an edgy, yellow-blond mixie styled by hairstylist Nikki Nelms. The trendy "mixie" cut has already taken hair salons by storm, combining the best parts of the pixie and mullet hairstyles into one daring look.
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 7, 2022. When Eli Waduba Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Yusuf, a hyperrealist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a "dream." Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you." After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
