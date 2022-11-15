Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Portland Updates: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
No-rain-vember: Dry, cold, windy in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No-rain-vember. It’s a cute name for a month with an issue. It’s November and we need the rain to keep falling. Portland’s three inches of rain so far isn’t enough to carry us to the end of the month. Axl Rose might have to rewrite the song ‘November Rain’ if things don’t change soon.
Portland area will have clear sky for peak of Leonid meteor shower
So often, Portland’s cloud cover in late fall and winter prevents star gazers from enjoying celestial events – but the weather won't be a problem for the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.
Enjoy a magical adventure with Portland Spirit Cinnamon Bear cruises
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a three-year hiatus, Cinnamon Bear is back for a new Portland Spirit cruise. The whole family can enjoy reserved seating and a plated breakfast with a cast of fun characters, storytelling, music and plenty of magic. Cinnamon Bear has been a holiday tradition for...
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages
Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
Tolls are coming to I-205 and I-5 around Portland. It's just a matter of time
PORTLAND, Ore. — We don't yet have an exact "when," but it's looking inevitable that tolls are coming to interstates around the Portland area. The Oregon Department of Transportation is well on its way into the planning and review process. For the uninitiated, tolling will mean that drivers need...
Healthy holiday dish ideas with Wonderful Pistachios
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s time to make some delicious, yet healthy choices for the holidays. On behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors Wonderful Pistachios, here are some holiday dish ideas.
Gunderson to stop making railcars in Portland; future of barge operation uncertain
Portland industrial stalwart Gunderson plans to end railcar manufacturing in the city next year, shifting production from the Willamette River waterfront to factories elsewhere in the country. The decision leaves the future of its barge building operation on an adjacent property uncertain as Gunderson sorts through whether it makes sense...
Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
Higher threat of sneaker waves for the Oregon Coast on Monday: NWS
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Coast will see a heightened threat of sneaker waves on Monday, as long-period swells are forecast to hit local beaches. Portland’s National Weather Service office is warning beachgoers to keep an eye on the ocean at all times. Beachgoers should also keep an eye on children and pets and avoid jetties and logs, as sneaker waves can run far past the current shoreline, creating hazards for drowning, hypothermia and serious injury.
Jazz Fans Await a Club’s Resurrection in the Pearl District
Address: 555 NW 12th Ave. Steve McLain’s closing of Oba Restaurante a 20-year-old Pearl District institution, was so abrupt his staff didn’t even have time to clean out the kitchen. Diners arrived to find a note announcing the closure posted on the door. That evening, when the landlord arrived to change the locks, desserts were still sitting in the refrigerator case, according to the building’s real estate broker.
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
LIST: Top soup restaurants in the Portland area
Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
Perhaps a Different City Council Will Listen to the Persistent Campaign to Ban Foie Gras
Week after week, the animal rights activists arrive before the Portland City Council. They are at City Hall to decry the luxury meat pâté de foie gras. In the past year, 43 people have given three-minute testimonies against the sale of the French delicacy in Portland; zero in favor.
‘It’s just so selfish:’ Couple has wedding items stolen in Portland on honeymoon
A wedding dress and other crucial things from a couple's wedding were stolen in Portland just two days after they exchanged vows.
Portland loses a brewery, but gains a new one
Grand Fir Brewery is preparing for its grand debut. Meanwhile, Sasquatch Brewery in Northwest Portland is closing its doors.
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
Find the perfect fit with Findlay Hats
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Many of us are already shopping for the holidays, which can be so fun and sometimes a little crazy!. But now, you can let the Everyday Northwest Holiday Gift Guide be a great shopping assistant for you this holiday season. First up, Everyday Northwest is...
