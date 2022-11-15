ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No-rain-vember: Dry, cold, windy in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No-rain-vember. It’s a cute name for a month with an issue. It’s November and we need the rain to keep falling. Portland’s three inches of rain so far isn’t enough to carry us to the end of the month. Axl Rose might have to rewrite the song ‘November Rain’ if things don’t change soon.
Enjoy a magical adventure with Portland Spirit Cinnamon Bear cruises

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a three-year hiatus, Cinnamon Bear is back for a new Portland Spirit cruise. The whole family can enjoy reserved seating and a plated breakfast with a cast of fun characters, storytelling, music and plenty of magic. Cinnamon Bear has been a holiday tradition for...
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages

Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
Higher threat of sneaker waves for the Oregon Coast on Monday: NWS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Coast will see a heightened threat of sneaker waves on Monday, as long-period swells are forecast to hit local beaches. Portland’s National Weather Service office is warning beachgoers to keep an eye on the ocean at all times. Beachgoers should also keep an eye on children and pets and avoid jetties and logs, as sneaker waves can run far past the current shoreline, creating hazards for drowning, hypothermia and serious injury.
Jazz Fans Await a Club’s Resurrection in the Pearl District

Address: 555 NW 12th Ave. Steve McLain’s closing of Oba Restaurante a 20-year-old Pearl District institution, was so abrupt his staff didn’t even have time to clean out the kitchen. Diners arrived to find a note announcing the closure posted on the door. That evening, when the landlord arrived to change the locks, desserts were still sitting in the refrigerator case, according to the building’s real estate broker.
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
Find the perfect fit with Findlay Hats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Many of us are already shopping for the holidays, which can be so fun and sometimes a little crazy!. But now, you can let the Everyday Northwest Holiday Gift Guide be a great shopping assistant for you this holiday season. First up, Everyday Northwest is...
