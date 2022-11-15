Read full article on original website
Police ID victim of fatal Mott Haven shooting
New video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on a group of young men, killing one and injuring another in the Bronx.
Man, 91, raking leaves outside Bronx home fatally struck by vehicle
A 91-year-old man raking leaves outside of his Bronx home died a day after he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.
Group of suspects wanted in violent carjackings in East New York, Queens
Authorities say several cars have been stolen in broad daylight over the past few weeks, sending a warning to drivers in the city.
Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
NBC New York
I-Team: More NYers are Being Arrested or Ticketed While Recording Video of NYPD
Data reported by the NYPD show police officers in New York City have dramatically increased enforcement against people using cell phone cameras to record the police. Under the city’s new “Right to Record” law, the NYPD must report statistics on how many people are arrested or ticketed while capturing video or pictures of police interactions.
VIDEO: Brooklyn traffic officer assaulted over parking ticket dispute
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man linked to assaulting a traffic enforcement agent last Monday afternoon in Brooklyn.
Son found 'covered in blood' outside LI home after stabbing mom to death with knife
A New York City man was arrested after he stabbed his mother to death at her Long Island home, where he was found “covered in blood” and she was found dead in a kitchen, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
Brooklyn DA, NYPD announce arrests of 32 alleged gang members
NEW YORK -- Thirty-two alleged members of two violent street gangs were arrested Tuesday in a stunning takedown by the Brooklyn district attorney and the NYPD.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, the gangs are accused of operating out of public housing complexes and often stalking their enemies in broad daylight.It is a video that explains the urgency of law enforcement officials to arrest nearly three dozen violent, gun-happy members of the Wooo and the Choo street gangs. A gang member in a black hoodie opens fire in broad daylight on a man putting his child into a car. He thinks the...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Killing Mother
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Brooklyn man for stabbing his mother to death in her Deer Park home. First Precinct officers were called to 24 23rd St. at approximately 7:05 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a dispute at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered Olga Cardona-Hernandez, 54, stabbed to death.
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
bkreader.com
32 Alleged Members of Brownsville-Based Gangs Charged With 106 Counts
Thirty-two alleged members of two rival street gangs known as WOOO and CHOO are charged in four indictments, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, announced Nov. 15. These charges include second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault,...
Man who punched victim into path of oncoming NYC subway train arraigned
NEW YORK – A Queens grand jury has arraigned 50-year-old Carlos Garcia for an assault that sent his victim into the path of an oncoming subway train, killing him, last month. Garcia engaged in a physical altercation with the victim at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway. According to police, Garcia engaged the victim in a verbal dispute following a brush of shoulders that caused Garcia to drop his cell phone onto the train tracks. “The dispute turned physical when the defendant punched the victim, causing him to fall onto the edge of the platform at the exact time an F The post Man who punched victim into path of oncoming NYC subway train arraigned appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
2 Brooklyn gangs busted for series of murders, shootings
NEW YORK - Two rival street gangs involved in a series of murders and shootings, including back in March when a 3-year-old girl was shot while coming out of a daycare center in Brownsville, have been busted, authorities say. Authorities say 32 alleged members of the two gangs, known as...
Police respond to 2-car crash in Brooklyn; 1 in custody
A crash in Canarsie totaled two cars Tuesday and one person was taken into custody, according to authorities.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYPD arrests Midtown drug dealer with loaded gun and lengthy criminal history
An NYPD Public Safety Team arrested Tuesday afternoon a 21-year-old man for carrying an illegal firearm in Midtown. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. An NYPD Public Safety Team arrested Tuesday afternoon a 21-year-old alleged drug dealer who...
Brooklyn taxi driver robbed by group at knifepoint
The NYPD is looking to identify a group of suspects who robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint in Brooklyn earlier this month, authorities said.
Thief snatches phone from young girl's hand in Inwood: police
Police are searching for a phone-snatching thief who targeted an 11-year-old girl in Inwood earlier this month.
firefighternation.com
Brooklyn FDNY Apparatus, Station Shot Up in Street Gunfight
A shootout in the street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn resulted in bullets striking the firehouse and Engine 283 early Monday. The company had just returned to quarters after responding to a fire on East 78th Street in Canarsie, the Unifored Firefighters Association reported via Twitter. The bullets from...
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
QUEENS VILLAGE (PIX11) — The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush. “They came to the house and said ‘These are her boots,’” McKenna’s grieving […]
