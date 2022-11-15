ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

I-Team: More NYers are Being Arrested or Ticketed While Recording Video of NYPD

Data reported by the NYPD show police officers in New York City have dramatically increased enforcement against people using cell phone cameras to record the police. Under the city’s new “Right to Record” law, the NYPD must report statistics on how many people are arrested or ticketed while capturing video or pictures of police interactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn DA, NYPD announce arrests of 32 alleged gang members

NEW YORK -- Thirty-two alleged members of two violent street gangs were arrested Tuesday in a stunning takedown by the Brooklyn district attorney and the NYPD.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, the gangs are accused of operating out of public housing complexes and often stalking their enemies in broad daylight.It is a video that explains the urgency of law enforcement officials to arrest nearly three dozen violent, gun-happy members of the Wooo and the Choo street gangs. A gang member in a black hoodie opens fire in broad daylight on a man putting his child into a car. He thinks the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Killing Mother

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Brooklyn man for stabbing his mother to death in her Deer Park home. First Precinct officers were called to 24 23rd St. at approximately 7:05 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a dispute at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered Olga Cardona-Hernandez, 54, stabbed to death.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

32 Alleged Members of Brownsville-Based Gangs Charged With 106 Counts

Thirty-two alleged members of two rival street gangs known as WOOO and CHOO are charged in four indictments, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, announced Nov. 15. These charges include second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man who punched victim into path of oncoming NYC subway train arraigned

NEW YORK – A Queens grand jury has arraigned 50-year-old Carlos Garcia for an assault that sent his victim into the path of an oncoming subway train, killing him, last month. Garcia engaged in a physical altercation with the victim at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway. According to police, Garcia engaged the victim in a verbal dispute following a brush of shoulders that caused Garcia to drop his cell phone onto the train tracks. “The dispute turned physical when the defendant punched the victim, causing him to fall onto the edge of the platform at the exact time an F The post Man who punched victim into path of oncoming NYC subway train arraigned appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 Brooklyn gangs busted for series of murders, shootings

NEW YORK - Two rival street gangs involved in a series of murders and shootings, including back in March when a 3-year-old girl was shot while coming out of a daycare center in Brownsville, have been busted, authorities say. Authorities say 32 alleged members of the two gangs, known as...
BROOKLYN, NY
firefighternation.com

Brooklyn FDNY Apparatus, Station Shot Up in Street Gunfight

A shootout in the street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn resulted in bullets striking the firehouse and Engine 283 early Monday. The company had just returned to quarters after responding to a fire on East 78th Street in Canarsie, the Unifored Firefighters Association reported via Twitter. The bullets from...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy