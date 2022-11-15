NEW YORK – A Queens grand jury has arraigned 50-year-old Carlos Garcia for an assault that sent his victim into the path of an oncoming subway train, killing him, last month. Garcia engaged in a physical altercation with the victim at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway. According to police, Garcia engaged the victim in a verbal dispute following a brush of shoulders that caused Garcia to drop his cell phone onto the train tracks. “The dispute turned physical when the defendant punched the victim, causing him to fall onto the edge of the platform at the exact time an F The post Man who punched victim into path of oncoming NYC subway train arraigned appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO