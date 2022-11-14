Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless advocates call out Chula Vista for not providing enough homeless resources
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — As the regional homeless crisis worsens, some homeless advocates question whether every city is doing its fair share to provide help. Some are calling out Chula Vista, in particular, for cracking down on homeless encampments but not currently offering a local shelter for those residents to go to, placing the burden on nearby cities.
iheart.com
Scripps Research working to Combat Opioid Crisis
SAN DIEGO - As the opioid crisis continues to be a major problem in San Diego, a group of researchers hope a vaccine could be the answer. Kim Janda, PhD, and his team at Scripps Research are working on a shot that could help counteract the effects of the drug.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Scientist Developing Vaccine Targeting Opioid Epidemic
The deadly opioid epidemic has taken a major toll here in San Diego County. The San Diego County Prescription Drug Abuse Task Force and Meth Strike Force released their latest annual report card that shows 2021 was the deadliest year for drug overdose deaths. Eight hundred and seventy-three people died...
kusi.com
Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation & San Diego Padres give away 1,000 Turkeys
NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation in partnership with the San Diego Padres and National School District will be giving away 1,000 free turkeys to families on November 17. The donation comes in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday as a way to give back...
City of San Diego holding job fair for Parks and Recreation Department
The City of San Diego is hosting a job fair Wednesday in an attempt to fill over 100 available positions in their Parks and Recreation Department.
chulavistatoday.com
Thousands of University of California academic workers enter second day of strike
Thousands of academic workers throughout the University of California System enter their second day striking over the university system’s bargaining practices with their union, which is pushing for better compensation. This historic strike includes about 48,000 workers, including 17,000 student researchers, at UC San Diego, the nine other University...
Chula Vista launches homebuyer program for low-income families
The City of Chula Vista is relaunching a program to help low-income families purchase their first homes, the city announced in a press release Tuesday.
‘It’s scary’: Local parents concerned after RSV death reported in California
FOX 5 found long lines Monday outside at Rady Children’s Hospital in the cold weather as parents waited with their sick kids to be seen.
San Diego 2022 Holiday Guide: Events, Festivals, Attractions and Parades
A comprehensive list of everything happening in San Diego during the 2022 holiday season and our free holiday music channels!
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County joins law enforcement partners for the first time in United Against Hate Week
Community and law enforcement leaders in San Diego County are taking part in a state-wide United Against Hate Week campaign beginning on Monday, with several events scheduled through Saturday. The UAH campaign, which emerged from a poster campaign by Bay Area Cities, has spread to more than 200 communities. San...
Affordable housing community opens in City Heights
An affordable housing community in City Heights had its grand opening on Monday, said the San Diego Communications Office.
thevistapress.com
Vista’s Wishing Tree
Vista, CA – The annual Vista Wishing Tree has returned at the corner of Beverly Drive and Wolverine Way for all to share their hopes, dreams, faith and gratitude as a way to “spread joy.” It is nobody’s front yard, but the community’s side yard. The Wishing Tree remains up from November 1 – January 1.
Rock Church to host food distributions throughout San Diego
During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.
kusi.com
Board of Supervisors is looking at ending its zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug activity in county funded housing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Next month, the Board of Supervisors is looking at ending its zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug activity in County funded housing. According to Jim Desmond, this would allow those in County housing to use and deal drugs. Desmond joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to further discuss...
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
San Diego-based parking company settles discrimination allegations
A San Diego-based subsidiary for a national parking garage company has agreed to pay $320,000 to resolve allegations of race and gender-based hiring discrimination.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
San Diego surveillance ordinance aims to strike balance between public safety and personal privacy
SAN DIEGO — When the city of San Diego installed more than 3,000 "smart street lights" back in 2016, equipped with cameras capturing video in real-time, their original purpose was far different than what it eventually became, leading to a contentious battle between public safety and civil liberties. "We...
Late ballots appear to push San Diego trash fee measure over finish line
The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appears to have passed by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.
