San Diego, CA

Scripps Research working to Combat Opioid Crisis

SAN DIEGO - As the opioid crisis continues to be a major problem in San Diego, a group of researchers hope a vaccine could be the answer. Kim Janda, PhD, and his team at Scripps Research are working on a shot that could help counteract the effects of the drug.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

chulavistatoday.com

Thousands of University of California academic workers enter second day of strike

Thousands of academic workers throughout the University of California System enter their second day striking over the university system’s bargaining practices with their union, which is pushing for better compensation. This historic strike includes about 48,000 workers, including 17,000 student researchers, at UC San Diego, the nine other University...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista’s Wishing Tree

Vista, CA – The annual Vista Wishing Tree has returned at the corner of Beverly Drive and Wolverine Way for all to share their hopes, dreams, faith and gratitude as a way to “spread joy.” It is nobody’s front yard, but the community’s side yard. The Wishing Tree remains up from November 1 – January 1.
VISTA, CA

