Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Microphone captures vulgarity during Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting
During a Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a microphone caught Supervisor Angela Connolly calling fellow Supervisor Matt McCoy a vulgar word. In the audio, Connolly can be heard responding to McCoy, saying, "Why is he such an a******?" The comment was made after McCoy spoke against two...
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines Business Record
A plan to make the West Des Moines-Clive University Avenue corridor a 'live, work and play' destination
A 650-acre area in Clive and West Des Moines would include more mixed-use designations under a plan approved this week by West Des Moines' Planning and Zoning Commission. The area is between University Avenue and Interstate Highway 235 and 22nd Street/Northwest 86th Street and Interstate 35/80. The light purple areas on the map show where mixed-use land designations are proposed. Most are currently either commercial or office uses. Map courtesy of Confluence.
KCCI.com
Iowa to receive millions in Walmart opioids settlement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa will get nearly $20 million from Walmart to settle an opioid prescriptions lawsuit. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said the money is part of a $3 billion settlement Walmart agreed to nationwide. The settlement also requires Walmart to make significant improvements in the way...
Daily Iowan
Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory
Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
KCCI.com
City, building owner looks to address Court Avenue building known for its bars
DES MOINES, Iowa — The makeup of some bars along Court Avenue in Downtown Des Moines could look different by the end of the month. Longtime bars Beer Can Alley and The Exchange on the third floor of the building at 216 Court Ave. will have their final day of operations on Nov. 26. It was an announcement made by the owner via Beer Can Alley's Facebook page on Monday.
KCRG.com
Woman in Des Moines hit-and-run continues recovery
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. A non-profit in Cedar Rapids is recovering after a fire that has impacted how it carries out its mission. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 8 hours...
Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months
A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 14
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Brandon Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for stalking and harassment. Justin Amundson of Waukee was traveling in the 31000 block of Ute Avenue when his vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,500.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
iheart.com
Des Moines man wins $100,000 lottery prize
(Clive, IA) -- A Des Moines man is $100,000 richer after winning the top prize in a $10 dollar scratch game. 40-year-old Jared Frost tells the Iowa Lottery he didn't know who to call first. Frost called his wife, Lisa, when he won the prize, who said, "No! You did not!" Frost says he called his dad next.
Des Moines International Airport shares struggles with aging infrastructure
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday travel season coming up, the Des Moines International Airport is gearing up for it. In 2019, before COVID hit, the airport was already seeing a record-setting volume of passengers coming through, and now, they're seeing a return to form. "For those last...
1380kcim.com
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
KCCI.com
Missing Altoona K-9 officer found in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — AnAltoona K-9 officer was lost Sunday night in Warren County. Zeke, a nearly 100-pound Belgian Malinois was staying at a professional handler's home when he got loose around 5 p.m. His own handler, Altoona police officer Cody Poffenberger, had just returned from vacation when he...
Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus
At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.Most fines are $15.
KCCI.com
20 people could be displaced after West Des Moines condo fire
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More than two dozen people are impacted by a fire at a condominium complex. It happened on Tuesday night at the Stoneridge Condos on 50th Street. The fire started in this condo on the ground level. That condo, and the two units above, are destroyed.
weareiowa.com
Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest to open Thursday in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco opens Thursday at 8 a.m. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location. The wholesale store will be the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
KCCI.com
Alleman fighting to double in size
ALLEMAN, Iowa — The town of Alleman, just north of Des Moines, wants to grow and it just approved a plan to annex more than 1,700 acres. That would double the town’s size. But now it’s in a battle with Ankeny over the same land. Looking south...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
Comments / 0