US imports from China falling faster than from other countries
America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Global benchmarks mostly decline amid China worries
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares mostly declined Thursday amid concerns about the impact of China's “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal. France's CAC 40 added 0.4% in early trading to 6,631.06. Germany's DAX rose 0.9% to 14,367.89. Britain's...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
China's super-rich like Alibaba's Jack Ma have seen billions of dollars wiped from their fortunes as the economy slumps
China's super-wealthy have seen their fortunes tumble by the most in 24 years, per the Hurun Rich List. Alibaba founder Jack Ma's net worth dropped 29% to $25.7 billion, as tech bosses took a hit. China's zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war fallout are among factors that hit the economy...
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Opinion: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s meeting — ‘Utopia has not yet arrived’
Tensions between America and China have been rising, and the historical context gives significance to the recent meeting between Biden and Xi.
Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%
Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
Tencent Stake-Cut In Meituan Sends Hang Seng Down Over 2.5%: Alibaba, EV Shares Take A Hit
Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Thursday, with the benchmark Hang Seng losing over 2.5% in morning trade, following news of Tencent cutting its $20 billion stake in Meituan. The latter has said it would maintain its mutually beneficial business relationship with Tencent post the divestment, reported Reuters.
Why Nio Shares Plunged Today
Nio expected a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter, but there are signs that plan could falter.
1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag
Alibaba could benefit from relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in China. But its dismal Singles Day sales growth this year indicates that its core e-commerce business still faces brutal headwinds. Its stock is cheap -- but it could continue to languish in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending
TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher On Soft Inflation Data, Walmart Earnings Beat
Stocks ended higher Tuesday, but pared earlier gains following reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied targeting the border, CNN reported, and called the reports by Polish media “a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation." The Commerce...
Japan racks up trade deficit as exports, imports hit records
TOKYO (AP) — Japan marked a trade deficit for the 15th month in a row in October, as both imports and exports reached record highs amid the soaring costs of energy and food and a drooping yen. The deficit, at 2.16 trillion yen ($15 billion), was the highest for the month of October since comparable data was first compiled in 1979, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. The huge deficit came despite a solid growth in exports, which rose 25.3% last month to 9 trillion yen ($64 billion) from a year ago. Among the products boosting exports were vehicles, medical products and electrical machinery, according to the ministry. Imports totaled 11 trillion yen ($79 billion), surging 53.5% from the previous year. Japan is dependent on both energy and food imports at a time when inflation pressures have been rising globally.
Deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports extended for 120 days
A wartime agreement that allowed grain shipments from Ukraine to resume and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by 120 days
Apple prepares to source chips from Arizona plant - Bloomberg News
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is preparing to begin sourcing chips for its devices from a plant under construction in Arizona in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The company may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe, the report said, attributing it...
US futures, world shares slip on China policy, Fed anxiety
Wall Street pointed toward more losses before U.S. markets opened on Thursday as concerns that Federal Reserve might not ease up on its aggressive interest rate hikes overtook last week’s optimism that the central bank was in a position to pull back. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell...
New Normal: Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
The U.S. job market remains healthy as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes this year intended to bring down inflation and tighten the labor market.
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks, FX extend losses; Philippines, Indonesia c.banks hike rates
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks and currencies extended falls on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data overnight strengthened the dollar, while central banks in the Philippines and Indonesia hiked interest rates in line with expectations. U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October, indicating consumer spending...
Asian shares mixed as market await vote results, price data
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and a major inflation update due later in the week. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong also shed 0.2%, to 16,517.04. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 3,066.99, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney climbed 0.7% to 7,006.70.
