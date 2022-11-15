ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

freightwaves.com

US imports from China falling faster than from other countries

America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
WHIO Dayton

Global benchmarks mostly decline amid China worries

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares mostly declined Thursday amid concerns about the impact of China's “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal. France's CAC 40 added 0.4% in early trading to 6,631.06. Germany's DAX rose 0.9% to 14,367.89. Britain's...
Motley Fool

Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today

China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%

Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
Motley Fool

1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

Alibaba could benefit from relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in China. But its dismal Singles Day sales growth this year indicates that its core e-commerce business still faces brutal headwinds. Its stock is cheap -- but it could continue to languish in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
SFGate

Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.
The Associated Press

Japan racks up trade deficit as exports, imports hit records

TOKYO (AP) — Japan marked a trade deficit for the 15th month in a row in October, as both imports and exports reached record highs amid the soaring costs of energy and food and a drooping yen. The deficit, at 2.16 trillion yen ($15 billion), was the highest for the month of October since comparable data was first compiled in 1979, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. The huge deficit came despite a solid growth in exports, which rose 25.3% last month to 9 trillion yen ($64 billion) from a year ago. Among the products boosting exports were vehicles, medical products and electrical machinery, according to the ministry. Imports totaled 11 trillion yen ($79 billion), surging 53.5% from the previous year. Japan is dependent on both energy and food imports at a time when inflation pressures have been rising globally.
NASDAQ

Apple prepares to source chips from Arizona plant - Bloomberg News

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is preparing to begin sourcing chips for its devices from a plant under construction in Arizona in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The company may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe, the report said, attributing it...
ARIZONA STATE
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks, FX extend losses; Philippines, Indonesia c.banks hike rates

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks and currencies extended falls on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data overnight strengthened the dollar, while central banks in the Philippines and Indonesia hiked interest rates in line with expectations. U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October, indicating consumer spending...
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed as market await vote results, price data

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and a major inflation update due later in the week. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong also shed 0.2%, to 16,517.04. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 3,066.99, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney climbed 0.7% to 7,006.70.
WASHINGTON STATE

