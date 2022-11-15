Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
What to look for in suspicious traffic stops
Atlanta police release security footage of a man who allegedly toted a rifle and placed handcuffs on a motorist during a bogus traffic stop. That individual, who has no law enforcement authority, will have some explaining to do to a judge about exactly what he thought he was doing. So, how can you tell when a traffic stop is legitimate?
WXIA 11 Alive
Man shot at Midtown-area apartments
ATLANTA — A man was shot outside Gables Midtown apartments Tuesday afternoon, police said. An 11Alive producer saw medics attending to the man on the ground outside the buildings near the parking garage off Monroe Drive, not far from the Ansley Mall shopping plaza. Atlanta Police Department investigators said...
Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.
Man arrested in East Point beauty supply shop shooting that killed owner
A man suspected of shooting and killing the owner of an East Point beauty supply shop during an apparent robbery Tuesday...
Man wanted in shooting death of 7-year-old at family gathering arrested at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man wanted in the murder of a 7-year-old girl at a family gathering at an apartment in the Old Fourth Ward last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 27 around 10:19 p.m., officers responded to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta shooting claims man's life in Piedmont Heights neighborhood
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood of Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 12:15 p.m., officers were called out to the Gables Midtown apartments located in the 1900 block of Monroe Drive NE. Police say officers found a man...
WXIA 11 Alive
Death of James Wilborn | Video shows altercation with APD officer
The altercation shut down parts of Atlanta's midtown near W. Peachtree St. on Oct. 25. That's where an officer shot Wilborn while responding to a road rage incident.
fox5atlanta.com
"Change the number," customer throws fit, damages property, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta's crime investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, according to surveillance footage, threw two items and damaged a window in a Boost Mobile store. The incident happened at 842 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 29. In the video, you...
Man dead after crashing into median on I-85, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported on the crash throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The crash blocked off all lanes on this route for hours. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
Police: Exchange of gunfire breaks out between employer, employee; Both hospitalized
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument between an employee and his employer led to shots fired and both men being injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers said they were called to the 1800 block of Montreal Court just before 2:30 p.m. to respond to...
4 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Griffin
Four men were taken to the hospital, including two who needed to be airlifted, after they were injured in a drive-by shooting and car crash Sunday in Griffin that may have been gang-related, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Car thief arrested after returning to scene of crime, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they caught a car thief who came back to the scene of the crime shortly after committing the act. Brian Middlebrooks was charged with auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana, and obstruction. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Howell Mill Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Where were backup officers in deadly shooting between Atlanta officer and motorist?
ATLANTA - Atlanta police sources told FOX 5 that a deadly encounter between an undercover police officer and a motorist may have been avoided had there been backup. FOX 5 obtained cell phone video showing the seconds leading up to the single shot which killed James Wilborn. The plain-clothed officer...
Hours-long SWAT standoff at Atlanta home with burglary suspects ends
ATLANTA — A SWAT standoff that began with a 911 call around 7 a.m. has ended. Police say they were called to a home off of Delmar Lane in connection to a burglary. When they arrived, the suspects barricaded themselves inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
14-hour long SWAT standoff ends with 7 arrests in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 14-hour standoff in northwest Atlanta ended in several arrests Monday afternoon. Officers were called out around 7 a.m. to the 3300 block of Delmar Lane near Interstate 285 for a burglary call. Witnesses reported several people entering a home under construction at the location. When officers arrived,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
20-year-old missing Atlanta man could be in danger, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man. Police said Joseph Duhon was last seen at 1818 Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on November 6. Duhon could possibly be in danger, police said. Duhon is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds....
Officer shouldn't have fired shot in deadly Midtown road rage incident, attorney says
ATLANTA — New cell phone video shows the moment an Atlanta Police Department officer shot and killed a man in midtown last month. Now, the man's attorney is saying the use of deadly force was unjustified. The altercation shut down parts of Atlanta's midtown near West Peachtree Street on...
