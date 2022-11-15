ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

What to look for in suspicious traffic stops

Atlanta police release security footage of a man who allegedly toted a rifle and placed handcuffs on a motorist during a bogus traffic stop. That individual, who has no law enforcement authority, will have some explaining to do to a judge about exactly what he thought he was doing. So, how can you tell when a traffic stop is legitimate?
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man shot at Midtown-area apartments

ATLANTA — A man was shot outside Gables Midtown apartments Tuesday afternoon, police said. An 11Alive producer saw medics attending to the man on the ground outside the buildings near the parking garage off Monroe Drive, not far from the Ansley Mall shopping plaza. Atlanta Police Department investigators said...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta shooting claims man's life in Piedmont Heights neighborhood

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood of Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 12:15 p.m., officers were called out to the Gables Midtown apartments located in the 1900 block of Monroe Drive NE. Police say officers found a man...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Change the number," customer throws fit, damages property, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta's crime investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, according to surveillance footage, threw two items and damaged a window in a Boost Mobile store. The incident happened at 842 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 29. In the video, you...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car thief arrested after returning to scene of crime, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they caught a car thief who came back to the scene of the crime shortly after committing the act. Brian Middlebrooks was charged with auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana, and obstruction. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Howell Mill Road...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

14-hour long SWAT standoff ends with 7 arrests in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 14-hour standoff in northwest Atlanta ended in several arrests Monday afternoon. Officers were called out around 7 a.m. to the 3300 block of Delmar Lane near Interstate 285 for a burglary call. Witnesses reported several people entering a home under construction at the location. When officers arrived,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

20-year-old missing Atlanta man could be in danger, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man. Police said Joseph Duhon was last seen at 1818 Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on November 6. Duhon could possibly be in danger, police said. Duhon is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds....
ATLANTA, GA

