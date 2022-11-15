ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
TheDailyBeast

Just ONE Member of Congress Showed Up for Trump’s 2024 Announcement, Report Says

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who lost his primary recently and will soon exit Congress, was the only office holder to attend Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported, citing reporters who attended. Other Republican lawmakers, like Trump acolyte Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), blamed poor weather for their decision not to attend the Mar-a-Lago spectacle. Even two of Trump’s children, Ivanka and Don Jr., skipped the event. Several close allies had urged Trump to delay his announcement after many of his endorsed candidates tanked in last week’s midterm elections. Other top Republicans and donors have since switched allegiance to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Trump nevertheless unveiled his 2024 candidacy at his golf club, promising “America’s comeback.”
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Trump says he'll make "very big" announcement on Nov. 15

Former President Trump suggested ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections that he'll be making a "very big" announcement from Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15. Why it matters: Trump's remarks at a GOP campaign event in Ohio drew national attention and reinserted him into the narrative of the election happening now, which will decide whether Republicans retake control of the House and Senate, as well as determine his power as a kingmaker depending on the success of his endorsed candidates.
IOWA STATE
K97.5

Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Well, here we go again, folks. In a press conference at his Mar-A-Lago beach club, Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he is running for the US Presidency again in 2024. That’s right, the man who was impeached twice, has failed to comply with a subpoena from the Jan 6. Committee looking into the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and is facing criminal tax fraud charges in New York… somehow thinks it’s a good idea to run for President for the third time.
FLORIDA STATE
South Bend Tribune

Viewpoint: Restore Congress' responsibilities for waging war

We both have had the honor and privilege of serving our country in uniform, a duty we took very seriously. We willingly raised our right hands, swearing an oath to defend the Constitution, even if that meant risking our bodies and lives. We saw our friends take the same oath, many of whom came home from deployments physically, mentally or emotionally injured. We hold true to the memory of those others who never returned. ...
INDIANA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Youngkin brushes off Trump jab: ‘That’s not the way I roll’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Friday shrugged off a recent barb from former President Trump, who lashed out at him as speculation builds that Youngkin might run for the White House in 2024. “Listen, you all know me. I do not call people names,” the governor told reporters. “I...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Tennessean

How Bono rallied evangelicals in fight against HIV/AIDS | Opinion

Twenty years ago, Bono came to Nashville. It was the end of his brief but effective Heart of America Tour, culminating on World AIDS Day, to rally largely white, evangelical voters to a little-known, albeit heavily stigmatized, issue: AIDS in Africa. He needed their support if his organization was going to move a president who had never traveled to Africa to address a pandemic a continent away. Spoiler alert: it worked. ...
NASHVILLE, TN

