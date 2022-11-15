The California Air Resources Board released a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ​​push to achieve new and ambitious climate goals. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) released its updated proposal to drastically slash pollution and accelerate the transition to clean energy. According to Newsom’s office, no economy in the world, much less the soon-to-be 4th largest, has put forth such a comprehensive roadmap to reach carbon neutrality.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO