Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it sold about $4 billion of US Bancorp stock - and likely scored a $600 million profit
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold over 60% of its US Bancorp stock for about $4 billion. The investor's company has slashed its stake in the bank from nearly 10% to under 4% this year. Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks in the third quarter, but it has trimmed positions...
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. 's stronger-than-expected financial reports for the third quarter. Home Depot rose 1.63%, while. — Shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker soared 10.52% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway built a $4 billion new stake in the company. Berkshire added more than 60 million shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker's American depositary receipts, by the end of the third quarter, making Taiwan Semi the conglomerate's 10th biggest holding at the end of September.
Tesla market value drops $600 billion, worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Elon Musk's Tesla has tumbled below Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value, as investors continue to swap out riskier stocks for safer options, and worry Musk's Twitter takeover could be a costly distraction. Tesla's market capitalization fell to just over $600 billion as of Tuesday's close, well short of...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech selloff worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, per Bloomberg. Its share price closed 4.3% lower at $86.14 on Wednesday, taking its market value down to $879 billion. Amazon's market value was nearly $1.9 trillion in July 2021. The world's largest online retailer's...
Buffett's firm cuts stakes U.S. Bank, BYD; adds chip maker
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Warren Buffett's company slashed its stake in U.S. Bank's parent company and also sold shares in Chinese electric car maker BYD in the third quarter, according to regulatory filings Monday. The moves were among several others including a more than $4.1 billion investment...
Alibaba’s Jack Ma and China’s super-rich see billions wiped off fortunes as economy slows
China’s super-rich saw their wealth tumble by the most in over two decades this year, as the Russia-Ukraine war, Beijing’s zero-Covid measures and falling mainland and Hong Kong stock markets pummeled fortunes, according to an annual rich list. The Hurun rich list, which ranks China’s wealthiest people with...
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
Stocks Higher, Walmart, Home Depot, Warren Buffett And FTX - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 15:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Retail Earnings, Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures moved higher Tuesday, while the dollar slipped against its global peers, as investors looked to consolidate last week's rally ahead of a series of tests of retail and consumer strength in the world's biggest economy.
Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half
Berkshire Hathaway first purchased this stock roughly 16 years ago.
Berkshire Hathaway bought a $4.1B stake in Apple chipmaker TSMC
A regulatory filing has revealed that Warren Buffett’s conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway bought a $4.1B stake in Apple chipmaker TSMC …. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett predicted back in 2011 that he would hold very few shares in AAPL in the future, because it was hard to predict the company’s future. That changed in 2016, when his conglomerate revealed a purchase of a billion dollars worth of stock.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, still outperforms market
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B slipped 0.26% to $308.91 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index falling 0.89% to 3,957.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.63% to 33,536.70. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $53.19 short of its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company reached on March 29th.
Paramount Global shares jump after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increases stake
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its increased stake in media company Paramount Global. Shares of Paramount, the owner of broadcast network CBS, cable channels and streaming service Paramount+, rose Tuesday. Berkshire disclosed in public filings late Monday that it now owns more than 91 million shares in Paramount. Buffett's firm...
Warren Buffett Stocks: What Did Berkshire Hathaway Buy and Sell in Q3?
Berkshire Hathaway was more greedy than fearful in Q3, adding a splashy semiconductor stock to its lineup of tech names.
TSMC stock jumped 13% on Tuesday: what happened?
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys $4.1 billion worth of TSMC stock. Cowen analyst reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is still down 40% versus its YTD high. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) is up more than 10% this morning after a...
Berkshire Hathaway adds TSMC, exits STORE Capital in Q3
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2022. Berkshire’s three new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, TSMC (TSM), Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), and Jefferies Financial (JEF). The fund exited one holding during the quarter, namely STORE Capital (STOR). Berkshire increased its stake in five holdings, including by size of previous position Occidental (OXY), Chevron (CVX), RH (RH), Paramount Global Class B (PARA), and Celanese (CE). The fund decreased its stake in five holdings, including by size of previous position U.S. Bancorp (USB), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), BNY Mellon (BK), Kroger (KR), and General Motors (GM). The fund’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Chevron, Coca-Cola (KO), and American Express (AXP).
Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%
Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
Walmart May Post Declining Q3 Profit as Retail Slumps
Analysts estimate Walmart will report adjusted EPS of $1.31 vs. $1.45 in Q3 FY 2022 on Nov. 15. Total U.S. comparable sales (excluding fuel sales) are expected to rise, though at a decelerating pace. Revenue is expected to increase by the second-widest margin in nearly two years. Walmart Inc. (WMT),...
AMD Stock Higher As Upgrades From UBS, Baird Follow 'Genoa' Chip Launch
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Monday following a pair of analyst upgrades for the chipmaker following its mixed set of earnings data and the launch of its new data center product Genoa. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri lifted its rating on AMD to 'buy' from...
Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 3 Stocks in Q3
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway built new positions in three stocks in the third quarter, including 60 million shares of chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought shares worth $9 billion in the third quarter, as per the company’s latest 13F SEC...
