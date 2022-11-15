Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2022. Berkshire’s three new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, TSMC (TSM), Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), and Jefferies Financial (JEF). The fund exited one holding during the quarter, namely STORE Capital (STOR). Berkshire increased its stake in five holdings, including by size of previous position Occidental (OXY), Chevron (CVX), RH (RH), Paramount Global Class B (PARA), and Celanese (CE). The fund decreased its stake in five holdings, including by size of previous position U.S. Bancorp (USB), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), BNY Mellon (BK), Kroger (KR), and General Motors (GM). The fund’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Chevron, Coca-Cola (KO), and American Express (AXP).

