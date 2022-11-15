ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. 's stronger-than-expected financial reports for the third quarter. Home Depot rose 1.63%, while. — Shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker soared 10.52% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway built a $4 billion new stake in the company. Berkshire added more than 60 million shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker's American depositary receipts, by the end of the third quarter, making Taiwan Semi the conglomerate's 10th biggest holding at the end of September.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buffett's firm cuts stakes U.S. Bank, BYD; adds chip maker

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Warren Buffett's company slashed its stake in U.S. Bank's parent company and also sold shares in Chinese electric car maker BYD in the third quarter, according to regulatory filings Monday. The moves were among several others including a more than $4.1 billion investment...
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Walmart, Home Depot, Warren Buffett And FTX - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 15:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Retail Earnings, Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures moved higher Tuesday, while the dollar slipped against its global peers, as investors looked to consolidate last week's rally ahead of a series of tests of retail and consumer strength in the world's biggest economy.
9to5Mac

Berkshire Hathaway bought a $4.1B stake in Apple chipmaker TSMC

A regulatory filing has revealed that Warren Buffett’s conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway bought a $4.1B stake in Apple chipmaker TSMC …. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett predicted back in 2011 that he would hold very few shares in AAPL in the future, because it was hard to predict the company’s future. That changed in 2016, when his conglomerate revealed a purchase of a billion dollars worth of stock.
msn.com

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B slipped 0.26% to $308.91 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index falling 0.89% to 3,957.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.63% to 33,536.70. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $53.19 short of its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company reached on March 29th.
CNBC

Paramount Global shares jump after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increases stake

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its increased stake in media company Paramount Global. Shares of Paramount, the owner of broadcast network CBS, cable channels and streaming service Paramount+, rose Tuesday. Berkshire disclosed in public filings late Monday that it now owns more than 91 million shares in Paramount. Buffett's firm...
invezz.com

TSMC stock jumped 13% on Tuesday: what happened?

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys $4.1 billion worth of TSMC stock. Cowen analyst reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is still down 40% versus its YTD high. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) is up more than 10% this morning after a...
tipranks.com

Berkshire Hathaway adds TSMC, exits STORE Capital in Q3

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2022. Berkshire’s three new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, TSMC (TSM), Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), and Jefferies Financial (JEF). The fund exited one holding during the quarter, namely STORE Capital (STOR). Berkshire increased its stake in five holdings, including by size of previous position Occidental (OXY), Chevron (CVX), RH (RH), Paramount Global Class B (PARA), and Celanese (CE). The fund decreased its stake in five holdings, including by size of previous position U.S. Bancorp (USB), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), BNY Mellon (BK), Kroger (KR), and General Motors (GM). The fund’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Chevron, Coca-Cola (KO), and American Express (AXP).
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%

Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
Investopedia

Walmart May Post Declining Q3 Profit as Retail Slumps

Analysts estimate Walmart will report adjusted EPS of $1.31 vs. $1.45 in Q3 FY 2022 on Nov. 15. Total U.S. comparable sales (excluding fuel sales) are expected to rise, though at a decelerating pace. Revenue is expected to increase by the second-widest margin in nearly two years. Walmart Inc. (WMT),...
tipranks.com

Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 3 Stocks in Q3

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway built new positions in three stocks in the third quarter, including 60 million shares of chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought shares worth $9 billion in the third quarter, as per the company’s latest 13F SEC...

