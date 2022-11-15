Read full article on original website
The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily
You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
A 32 year-old woman is suing L'Oréal, claiming hair straightening products caused her uterine cancer
A woman claims chemicals in her hair-straightening products, including phthalates, contributed to her developing uterine cancer at a young age.
2 Ingredients You Should Alternate On Mature Skin To Make Fine Lines And Wrinkles Disappear
The shelves of Sephora and Ulta can be an overwhelming place — there just seem to be so many skincare products and so little time to try them all. But having every skin ingredient at your disposal isn’t necessarily a good thing because this banquet of options may distract you from focusing on key products that can hone in on your specific skin concerns. It’s totally normal to experience the effects of aging on your skin – we’re talking fine lines and wrinkles, of course. But if you prefer to soften these lines, it helps to understand which skin ingredients will work in your favor so that you can save money, time, and the frustration of trying a bevy of products that don’t produce results. Lilian Alishaev, R.N., and Family Nurse Practitioner at Manhattan Laser Spa who has been in the cosmetic industry for over a decade, is here to simplify matters for you. These are the two ingredients you should alternate on mature skin to make fine lines and wrinkles disappear.
These Shampoo Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For Your Hair — They Cause Thinning!
Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Super-Hydrating Serum You Should Switch To For Winter
As the weather gets colder, many of us unfortunately experience drier, patchier, and more irritated skin. In order to avoid this, it’s vital to moisturize your skin often, and hydrate it with the help of a balanced diet, enough drinking water, ...
My 62-Year-Old Mom Buys All Her Skincare on Amazon, and These 5 Beauty Deals Are in Her Cart Right Now
My mom and I both share a skincare obsession, which is a good thing for our complexions, but a bad thing for our wallets. That’s why you’ll always see us stocking up during an Amazon sale, especially one that’s beauty-focused. Fortunately for us, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is still underway, and the deals include a ton of my mom’s go-to brands like Elizabeth Arden, Perricone MD, and Filorga. Take it from me: You’ll want in on what she’s buying — she may be 62 years old, but she looks like she’s in her 40s thanks to a good skincare regimen.
Dry Shampoo Recall: What Is Benzene and Which Brands Are Affected
If you use dry shampoo, you'll want to take a close look at what products you have on hand before spraying them in your hair. Unilever has voluntarily recalled multiple dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the US Food and Drug Administration in October. The consumer goods giant issued the recall following an internal investigation that identified the propellant in aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination in several of its dry shampoo brands. The company said it has worked with its propellant suppliers to address the issue.
Derms Can’t Get Enough of This Calming Moisturizer That Leaves Skin Super Soft
Irritated skin is more than just uncomfortable—it's a sign that something is off. Maybe it's caused by a change in weather, the introduction of a new skin-care product, or a flare-up of a skin condition like eczema. No matter the cause, if your skin is feeling itchy, red, flakey, or scaly, it means your barrier is compromised and you want to do something about it. The Tula Skincare Super Soothe Moisturizer is a great place to start.
Does Three Ships Beauty’s Night Cream Bring Anti-Aging Dreams To Reality?
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.I’ve long dreamed of cultivating the perfect skincare routine: one that would yield consistent results, deliver Fountain of Youth-like results, and would be reasonably affordable, too. Simple enough, right?Of course, it’s never that simple. My skin, like a lot of people’s, has evolved and changed through the years, and so have its needs. A simple face wash, toner, and moisturizer worked just fine in my twenties when my skin was youthful, crows feet-free, unblemished and resilient, but now I need more quality products to...
3 Skincare Ingredients To Avoid When Your Skin Is Red And Itchy
For those of us with naturally dry skin, the harsh effects of winter can often lead to patchy, red and ultimately, irritated complexions. In order to avoid this, it’s important to stay hydrated, and to know which common skincare products can work best for your skin type, and which to avoid (that can exacerbate dryness!)
Neutrogena Or Banana Boat? Health Digest Survey Finds People's Go-To Sunscreen Brand
Head into any store, and you'll find rows of sunscreens on the shelves. So to find out which sunscreen brand is most preferred, we asked Health Digest readers.
