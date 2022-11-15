Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts
Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
Man who allegedly used children as shield ID’d after Redwood City shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly used children as human shields before he was fatally shot by police in Redwood City was identified by a coroner on Wednesday. Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos, was armed when police officers shot him in the middle of a busy intersection of El Camino Real […]
Redwood City officers fatally shoot armed suspect trying to use children as shield, officials say
Police say the suspect tried to use the children as a shield and when officers feared he was trying to shoot them, they opened fire.
The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal
The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
NBC Bay Area
Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package in Santa Clara
Santa Clara police and the sheriff's office late Tuesday continued to investigate a report of a suspicious package. The incident was reported at 11:17 a.m. on the 2400 block of Kifer Road. Upon arrival, the package in question caused enough concern that police requested the assistance of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad.
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City police fatally shoot armed man, chief says
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Redwood City police fatally shot an armed man after some sort of domestic violence incident Tuesday afternoon, the police chief said. Shortly after 3 p.m. officers responded to the area El Camino Real between Vera and Roosevelt after the 911 dispatch center received a call for service, but the caller was unresponsive.
KTVU FOX 2
Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video. KTVU has learned the manager,...
NBC Bay Area
Fatal Police Shooting Shuts Down El Camino Real in Redwood City for Hours
A portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal police shooting. Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. after receiving an unresponsive 911 call in which a woman was heard calling for her children. Redwood City police were able to track the call from a cell tower that indicated it came from the 1500 block of El Camino Real.
Suspect used children as human shield before being fatally shot by police: RCPD
Police activity brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Nixle report from Redwood City Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman
MORAGA, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near...
‘Dark complexion’ dolls found hanging at Saratoga schools: sheriff
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a possible hate crime. Authorities said three “dark complexion dolls” were found hanged at separate schools in Saratoga. “The Sheriff’s Office takes these cases seriously, with utmost urgency, and are investigating these heinous acts as hate crimes,” SCCSO said. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County public defender accuses Berkeley police of violating minors' Miranda rights
Alameda County public defender accuses Berkeley police of violating minors' Miranda rights. There are new allegations of misconduct inside the Berkeley Police Department. The Alameda County public defender has come forward with new claims that officers are violating the law by not reading minors who are under arrest their Miranda rights.
One dead in police shooting in Redwood City
Woman accused of killing 7-year-old son near Las Vegas to be sentenced
The California mother accused of killing her son and dumping his body near a trail just outside of Las Vegas will be sentenced Tuesday morning.
San Jose Fire Dept. responding to reported ‘explosion’ under bridge
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire following a reported “pop or explosion” under a bridge, according to a tweet. The bridge in question is near North Almaden Blvd. & West St. John Street in downtown San Jose. “Initial reports indicate no injuries at this time,” the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley police accused of not reading arrested minors their Miranda rights
Berkeley police accused of not reading arrested minors their Miranda rights. There are new allegations of misconduct inside the Berkeley Police Department. The Alameda County public defender has come forward with new claims that officers are violating the law by not reading minors who are under arrest their Miranda rights.
South San Francisco teen charged with vehicular manslaughter days after fatal crash
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A South San Francisco teenager faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and others for an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a passenger of his in his home town on Saturday night, prosecutors said.Angel DeJesus Castro, a 18-year-old South San Francisco resident, did not enter a plea to the multiple felony charges at his first court appearance Monday and was scheduled to return to court Nov. 21. He remains in custody on $250,000 bail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Linden...
San Francisco police release details about two recent homicides
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The San Francisco Police Department released details on Tuesday about two homicides that occurred over the weekend – one in the city's Civic Center area on Friday night and the other in the Hayes Valley neighborhood on Saturday night.The first of the two homicides was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Grove and Larkin streets, where officers responded to a report of a possible assault and arrived to find a man unconscious and lying on the ground, according to police.The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not...
Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police confront weekend sideshow with new tactict
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers employed a new tactic over the weekend to disrupt sideshow activity, resulting in over 700 citations being issued to stunt drivers and spectators. The department's air support team developed the tactic, which involves tracking sideshows from above, then boxing cars in with...
