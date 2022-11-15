ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts

Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal

The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package in Santa Clara

Santa Clara police and the sheriff's office late Tuesday continued to investigate a report of a suspicious package. The incident was reported at 11:17 a.m. on the 2400 block of Kifer Road. Upon arrival, the package in question caused enough concern that police requested the assistance of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Redwood City police fatally shoot armed man, chief says

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Redwood City police fatally shot an armed man after some sort of domestic violence incident Tuesday afternoon, the police chief said. Shortly after 3 p.m. officers responded to the area El Camino Real between Vera and Roosevelt after the 911 dispatch center received a call for service, but the caller was unresponsive.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fatal Police Shooting Shuts Down El Camino Real in Redwood City for Hours

A portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal police shooting. Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. after receiving an unresponsive 911 call in which a woman was heard calling for her children. Redwood City police were able to track the call from a cell tower that indicated it came from the 1500 block of El Camino Real.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman

MORAGA, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

‘Dark complexion’ dolls found hanging at Saratoga schools: sheriff

SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a possible hate crime. Authorities said three “dark complexion dolls” were found hanged at separate schools in Saratoga. “The Sheriff’s Office takes these cases seriously, with utmost urgency, and are investigating these heinous acts as hate crimes,” SCCSO said. […]
SARATOGA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley police accused of not reading arrested minors their Miranda rights

Berkeley police accused of not reading arrested minors their Miranda rights. There are new allegations of misconduct inside the Berkeley Police Department. The Alameda County public defender has come forward with new claims that officers are violating the law by not reading minors who are under arrest their Miranda rights.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

South San Francisco teen charged with vehicular manslaughter days after fatal crash

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A South San Francisco teenager faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and others for an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a passenger of his in his home town on Saturday night, prosecutors said.Angel DeJesus Castro, a 18-year-old South San Francisco resident, did not enter a plea to the multiple felony charges at his first court appearance Monday and was scheduled to return to court Nov. 21. He remains in custody on $250,000 bail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Linden...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police release details about two recent homicides

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The San Francisco Police Department released details on Tuesday about two homicides that occurred over the weekend – one in the city's Civic Center area on Friday night and the other in the Hayes Valley neighborhood on Saturday night.The first of the two homicides was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Grove and Larkin streets, where officers responded to a report of a possible assault and arrived to find a man unconscious and lying on the ground, according to police.The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police confront weekend sideshow with new tactict

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers employed a new tactic over the weekend to disrupt sideshow activity, resulting in over 700 citations being issued to stunt drivers and spectators. The department's air support team developed the tactic, which involves tracking sideshows from above, then boxing cars in with...
SAN JOSE, CA

