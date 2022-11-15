SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The San Francisco Police Department released details on Tuesday about two homicides that occurred over the weekend – one in the city's Civic Center area on Friday night and the other in the Hayes Valley neighborhood on Saturday night.The first of the two homicides was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Grove and Larkin streets, where officers responded to a report of a possible assault and arrived to find a man unconscious and lying on the ground, according to police.The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not...

