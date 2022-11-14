Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Franklin News Post
Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
breezejmu.org
UVA cancels upcoming football game after players killed in shooting
The University of Virginia announced Wednesday it would not play the game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina.
Syracuse.com
ACC announces teams will wear helmet decals, hold moment of silence in support of UVA on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. — All ACC football teams will wear helmet decals in support of the University of Virginia community this weekend, the conference announced via a press release Wednesday evening. Three Virginia football players — Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — were killed Sunday in a...
Virginia women's basketball team will compete to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia women's basketball team met as a team on Monday afternoon and evening and UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton had one clear message for her team. "I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA announces memorial service for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. on Saturday at 3:30 in JPJ
Following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia this past Sunday, a memorial is being held this coming Saturday in John Paul Jones Arena to honor and remember the lives of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. UVA’s President, Jim Ryan, announced this in a video...
He's covered UVA sports for a decade. After shooting, he spoke about healing.
For Lawrence Jonhson, covering UVA Cavaliers sports has been a passion he's made a part of his life for the past decade.
TODAY.com
UVa cancels last home game of the season as school mourns
The suspect in the deadly shooting of three members of the University of Virginia's football team was denied bond in his first court appearance on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the school has canceled the last game of the season as the campus continues to come to terms with what happened. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Nov. 17, 2022.
Augusta Free Press
Radio: Diving into the latest on the tragic shootings at the University of Virginia
The Mark Moses Show is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to go over the latest on the tragic shooting that took place this week on Grounds at UVA. The Mark Moses Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark Mid days on 95.9 The Rocket.
UVA students return to classes after shooting: 'Nobody has been left untouched'
Makeshift memorials with flowers, candles and cards are sprinkled across UVA, remembering D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler, all players on the UVA Football team.
breezejmu.org
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
In the wake of UVA shooting, VCU students weigh in on campus safety
In the wake of a shooting at UVA that killed three students, attention on campuses across the commonwealth is turning to security measures.
actionnews5.com
GoFundMe for family of slain UVA football player raises nearly $100K in just over 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An online support system for Devin Chandler’s mother and family has sparked thousands to donate to the slain University of Virginia student-athlete’s family. Family friend Shelly Crais says she wanted to do something to support Chandler’s family during their time of grief. With his...
virginiamercury.com
Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines
• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
Witness: Suspected UVA shooter targeted certain victims
A judge in Albemarle County ordered the University of Virginia student accused of killing three football players and wounding two other students Sunday to be held in jail without bond.
UVA decided to take disciplinary action against Chris Jones. Why didn't they?
UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said UVA Student Affairs was investigating a potential hazing issue on September 15 when a student said Chris Jones possessed a gun.
breezejmu.org
Local Students React to UVA Shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students on the campus of WVU Tech were tense on Monday. Many of them voiced their sadness at hearing about the tragedy at the University of Virginia, especially in a place where students are meant to feel safe. One student said that shootings like the one in Charlottesville are becoming far […]
