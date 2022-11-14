ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Franklin News Post

Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU volleyball finds success at the service line in conference play

It’s the philosophy JMU volleyball holds about its play at the service line: “Get back there, get after it, get a hold of it,” assistant coach Charlie Condron said. Serving is one of the most basic aspects of volleyball. To serve, a player simply hits the ball over the net from the service area behind the back line. It’s simple, but when a serve is effective enough, it can land on the opponent’s side of the court before the team can react, resulting in a “service ace” and a point.
HARRISONBURG, VA
TODAY.com

UVa cancels last home game of the season as school mourns

The suspect in the deadly shooting of three members of the University of Virginia's football team was denied bond in his first court appearance on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the school has canceled the last game of the season as the campus continues to come to terms with what happened. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Nov. 17, 2022.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU men’s basketball moves to 3-0, cruises past Buffalo

In its first road trip of the season, JMU men’s basketball blitzed Buffalo in a 97-62 win. While the Dukes didn’t shoot the ball at a high clip, a stifling defense that forced 30 turnovers led the way in the blowout victory. JMU initially jumped out to a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
TheDailyBeast

UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says

After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiamercury.com

Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines

• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
breezejmu.org

This week’s key takeaways from SGA Senate

SGA approves funds for Exit 245 and Asian Student Union. The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate unanimously passed a motion to provide Exit 245, an acapella group on campus, with a program grant of $3,000 for its end-of-year show, as well as $528 for the Asian Student Union’s (ASU) Nov. 5 cultural show.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WVNS

Local Students React to UVA Shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students on the campus of WVU Tech were tense on Monday. Many of them voiced their sadness at hearing about the tragedy at the University of Virginia, especially in a place where students are meant to feel safe. One student said that shootings like the one in Charlottesville are becoming far […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

