Lapwai, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
kptv.com

Report: Former Washington State football coach files suit over firing

PULLMAN, Wash. (KPTV) - The former football coach at Washington State University is suing the school, its athletic director and Governor Jay Inslee over his firing last year for defying the state’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, according to a report. Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired last...
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Veterans Day at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston

It was a heartfelt and emotional Veterans Day ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Senator Mike Crapo's Spirit of Freedom Award was presented to Ivan Ulmer, Air Force Veteran, and Delores Walk, Navy WAVE Veteran. Quilts of Valor were presented by LC Quilts of Valor to five...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths

MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
MOSCOW, ID
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
WGAU

Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted...
MOSCOW, ID
ksl.com

Police: 4 found dead in home near University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police are investigating the deaths of four people found Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon when they entered the home about a block from campus, according to a press release from the city.
MOSCOW, ID
Chronicle

University of Idaho Cancels Classes After Four Students Found Dead in an Off-Campus House

The four people found dead Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus were students, and the college has canceled classes on Monday to honor them. In a statement posted to the UI's Facebook page on Sunday night, university President Scott Green said the families of the four students had been notified and Moscow police were continuing to investigate.
MOSCOW, ID

