Rathdrum, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rathdrum. The Lewiston High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeland High School on November 15, 2022, 17:30:00. The Lewiston High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeland High School on November 15, 2022, 19:00:00.
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
Chronicle
Former WSU Football Coach Nick Rolovich Makes Accusations Against Cougar AD Pat Chun in Lawsuit
More than a year after Nick Rolovich was fired as Washington State's football coach for failing to comply with the mandate that state employees be vaccinated for COVID-19, the former coach is firing back at the school and the state. Rolovich, through his Kenmore attorney, Brian Fahling, filed a 32-page...
kptv.com
Report: Former Washington State football coach files suit over firing
PULLMAN, Wash. (KPTV) - The former football coach at Washington State University is suing the school, its athletic director and Governor Jay Inslee over his firing last year for defying the state’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, according to a report. Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired last...
KTVB
Heavy hearted Idaho football heads to Pocatello for Battle of the Domes on Saturday, needs a win against Idaho State to help playoff chances
MOSCOW, Idaho — It is a somber mood in Moscow, Idaho as the community continues to deal with the shocking news of the death of four students this past weekend. The Idaho football team is coming off of a loss to UC Davis and several players were acquainted with the victims of this tragedy.
KLEWTV
Veterans Day at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston
It was a heartfelt and emotional Veterans Day ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Senator Mike Crapo's Spirit of Freedom Award was presented to Ivan Ulmer, Air Force Veteran, and Delores Walk, Navy WAVE Veteran. Quilts of Valor were presented by LC Quilts of Valor to five...
kmvt
Idaho State Board of Education statement on the tragedy at the University of Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich began Monday’s special Board meeting with a statement on the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend in an apartment near the U of I campus. “The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On...
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education held a special Board meeting in response to the murder of four University of Idaho students. Board President Kurt Liebich began with the following statement on the students’ deaths. “The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education and the Board of Regents...
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths
MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
KXLY
‘This is truly a horrific situation’: Idaho announces plethora of counseling services amidst homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday to honor the students who died over the weekend. Many students packed up and returned home, unwilling to wait until Thanksgiving Break. Events like this are not common in Moscow, and the community is heartbroken after losing four...
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
KTTS
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
kmvt
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
MOSCOW, Idaho — (UPDATE: 10:29 p.m.) The University of Idaho announced that Sunday’s four homicide victims were students living off-campus. Out of respect, university officials canceled all statewide classes, online and in-person for Monday, November 14, but the campus will remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday, November 15.
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted...
KTVB
'You will be greatly missed' | Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
ksl.com
Police: 4 found dead in home near University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police are investigating the deaths of four people found Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon when they entered the home about a block from campus, according to a press release from the city.
Chronicle
University of Idaho Cancels Classes After Four Students Found Dead in an Off-Campus House
The four people found dead Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus were students, and the college has canceled classes on Monday to honor them. In a statement posted to the UI's Facebook page on Sunday night, university President Scott Green said the families of the four students had been notified and Moscow police were continuing to investigate.
