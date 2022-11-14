ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Result flips in 26th District Position 1 House race, with Republican Spencer Hutchins now in lead

By Peiyu Lin, Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago
Republican candidate Spencer Hutchins was leading Democrat Adison Richards in the 26th District House Position 1 race in counts posted Monday.

As more ballots were coming in, Hutchins led Richards by 0.38% of the vote, which was 260 votes on Monday. Hutchins got 34,641 votes and Richards received 34,381 votes, according to the Washington Secretary of State's office.

Richards got more votes than Hutchins wh 1 en initial votes were announced on Nov. 8.

A mandatory recount by machine would be required when the two candidates have less than a 2,000-vote margin and are separated by less than 0.5% of the votes cast, Kitsap County Auditor Paul Andrews said.

As of Monday morning, there were about 22,000 ballots remaining to be counted in Kitsap County for the race between Richards and Hutchins. Andrews expected most of would be counted in the next couple of days. The 26th District also includes Pierce County.

Andrews said a final determination of whether a recount will occur comes when the Kitsap Elections Canvassing Board meets, on or around Nov. 29.

Hutchins and Richards are vying to fill the Position 1 seat being vacated by Rep. Jesse Young, who ran for the district's senate seat, held by incumbent Emily Randall.

As of Monday, Randall led Young with 51.16% of votes to Young's 48.74%, or 35,480 votes to 33,796 votes.

Reach breaking news reporter Peiyu Lin at pei-yu.lin@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter @peiyulintw.

