WWMT
Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveils $60M living complex for older adults
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveiled the new independent living complex for older adults Wednesday morning. The estimated $60 million Revel Creek complex is a four-story living complex, and is adjacent to Heritage Community. Revel Creek offers 60 market-rate, one to two bedroom apartments, each featuring a...
WWMT
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Holidays are approaching and that means festive events will follow. The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is scheduled to kickoff their annual Red Kettle Campaign at Celebration Cinema Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A free showing of "Silver Bells" that was filmed at the Salvation Army of Grand...
WWMT
Clerks part of underage vaping problem, local prevention director says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Clerks may be contributing to the increased vape use in teens and those under the legal limit for tobacco use, according to a local substance abuse prevention director. Two people from Battle Creek were arrested for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors.
WWMT
Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girls on the Run of Greater Kalamazoo is expected to celebrate its 21st anniversary. Registration is now open and online through Nov. 21 and nearly 1,300 girls in West Michigan are expected to join. “Girls on the Run helps girls to recognize their strengths. Our research...
WWMT
NAACP says complaints about Battle Creek Police led to Citizens Review Board idea
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek released a community survey asking residents if they should create a Citizens Review Board. Previous Coverage: Battle Creek leaders discuss creation of police accountability board. The Citizens Review Board can provide oversight to a police department, and hear complaints appealed after...
WWMT
Children's 'Nature Playscape' near Bronson Park to receive new additions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A greenscape in downtown Kalamazoo is adding some more neat features for kids. The exciting and successful Children's Nature Playscape just north of Bronson Park is expected to add a nature-inspired theme to the new space, according to park planning committee. A new look: Kalamazoo celebrates...
WWMT
Kent County Democratic Headquarters vandalized with antisemitic graffiti
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Democratic Party returned to headquarters Monday morning to antisemitic graffiti vandalizing the building. The party members notified the police after the discovery on the Fuller Avenue building in Grand Rapids, according to Chair Bill Saxton. Protest in Kalamazoo: Church alleges property graffitied...
WWMT
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
WWMT
WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
WWMT
Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months
LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
WWMT
State officials discuss Kalamazoo air quality investigation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — State health officials answered questions Wednesday about their long-term study of air quality on the city's northside. Representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services appeared in Kalamazoo this week, at the request of the City of Kalamazoo Environmental Concerns Committee, to answer resident's concerns about the city's air quality.
WWMT
New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
WWMT
Battle Creek firefighters save dog from burning home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A home on Van Buren Street caught fire Sunday, forcing firefighters to enter the home and save anyone - and any animal - inside. Kalamazoo County: Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus. Firefighters rescued a dog from the fire, but no one...
WWMT
Grand Rapids family files lawsuit against Navy Pier after child falls off climbing wall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family filed a ten count lawsuit against Chicago's Navy Pier Tuesday after their eight-year-old son fell off the top of the pier's climbing wall and was severely injured in July. On July 27, the Brewer family took their three kids to Navy...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police K9 Eli to continue recovery at home, days after being stabbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just hours after Terry Junior Warren he was arraigned Wednesday for the stabbing of Grand Rapids Police Department K-9, the police dog, named Eli, left the animal hospital. Eli will continue his recovery at home with his partner, Officer Justin Kribs, and family, according to...
WWMT
Grand Rapids City Commission recommends water, sewer rate increases
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following an overview of the 2022 water and sewer rate study for rates effective Jan. 1, 2023, the City of Grand Rapids recommended a rate increase of 6.27% for water rates and 1.27% for sewer service rates, according to the city. Wholesale and retail partner...
WWMT
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
WWMT
An Exclusive: Battle Creek Deputy Chief of Police talks gun violence numbers in the city
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The latest numbers show so far in 2022, there have been 68 shootings in Battle Creek. In 2021, BCPD responded to 41. Battle Creek Police Department Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley said these shootings include shots fired reported with evidence of a shooting occurring, but no injuries reported.
WWMT
Naughty or nice? Mother Nature plans to 'let it snow' a lot of the time this week
KALAMAZOO, Mich — As colder than normal air settles into West Michigan, tidings of Christmas begin popping up in the forecast. What's the weather? Check News Channel 3's weather page for the updated forecast. In fact, Mother Nature plans to 'let it snow' off and on, all the way...
WWMT
Man charged in drunk driving death of Mendon infant heads to trial
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old suspected drunk driver charged in a fatal crash that killed an infant waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. The crash: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash. Efrain Jimenez-Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop...
