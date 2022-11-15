Read full article on original website
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Pence says Trump chided him over pushback to election scheme: ‘You’ll go down as a wimp’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump chided former Vice President Mike Pence for resisting a plan to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying he’ll be remembered as a “wimp,” according to an excerpt of Pence’s new book published in The Wall Street Journal.
Pence reveals what Trump said as he tried to persuade him to reject elections results on Jan 6
In an upcoming book about his time in office, former Vice President Mike Pence reveals new details about his relationship with Donald Trump. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
Mike Pence says GOP has ‘better choices’ for 2024 than Trump ahead of ex-president’s ‘special announcement’
Pence Said Trump’s January 6 Actions Were ‘Reckless’ and Endangered Him and His Family. Mike Pence has said that the Republican Party has “better choices” than Donald Trump for 2024 and refused to rule out his own White House run – in a stinging rebuke just hours before the former president makes his so-called “special announcement”.
Mike Pence Isn't Holding Back About Donald Trump's Influence On The Events Of January 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence finally shared his true feelings about former President Donald Trump's actions during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, per NPR. What began as a political rally full of angry Trump supporters became a full-blown attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., motivated by words from Trump.
Pence: Trump ‘decided to be part of the problem’ on Jan. 6
(The Hill) – Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that former President Trump’s tweet during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack attacking Pence was “reckless.”. “It angered me,” Pence told ABC’s David Muir. “But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby,...
Mike Pence laments collapse of Trump relationship, fondly recalls time in White House
Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday he still greatly regrets how his once close relationship with Donald Trump deteriorated quickly after he refused to back down from his view there was no Constitutional maneuver to overturn the results of the 2020 election. "I have to tell...
Mike Pence Participating in Major CNN Event
CNN this week announced that it will be holding a CNN Town Hall event with former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, November 16. The town hall will be held from New York City and will begin at 9 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper.
Mike Pence Lashes out at Trump: ‘Endangered Me and My Family’
Speaking with World News Tonight anchor David Muir for an interview on "Monday’s Good Morning America," former Vice President Mike Pence lashed out at former President Donald Trump, offering new criticisms of his actions on January 6, 2021.
As Trump blusters, DeSantis builds his case but tells people to 'chill out' with 2024 talk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, already a master at sidestepping questions about his political future, is proving equally adept at tiptoeing around Donald Trump as he builds a case for his party's nomination in 2024. As Trump staged the unveiling of a third presidential campaign, DeSantis in public and behind closed...
Capitol riot defendant calls himself a 'little bit of a goof' regarding Pelosi and Pence comments
One of the five people on trial for seditious conspiracy related to the January 6, 2021, attack testified in his own defense on Tuesday, claiming he was joking when he discussed storming the US Capitol. Thomas Caldwell, a 68-year-old Navy veteran, is the second defendant to testify in his own...
6 Takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence's CNN town hall
Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, "So Help Me God," Pence was...
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Florida judge ordered Tuesday. "I am going to make a finding that the witness is indeed material and...
Judge throws out Mary Trump's lawsuit against Donald Trump, saying her claim was barred by prior agreements
A New York judge threw out Mary Trump's lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying her claims are barred by an earlier settlement she reached more than 20 years ago. Mary Trump, the former president's niece, had alleged in the lawsuit that she was defrauded of millions of dollars in...
Mike Pence Indicates He Does Not Support Donald Trump in 2024 Election
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served under Donald Trump, does not appear to be supporting the 2024 campaign of the former president, saying to Fox News “I honestly believe that we’ll have better choices come 2024.”
In surprise testimony, Oath Keeper apologizes for going into the Capitol on January 6
In a raw and emotional testimony on Wednesday, Jessica Watkins, a member of the Oath Keepers on trial for seditious conspiracy, recounted being dragged into the conspiratorial underbelly of the internet and how she believed she was acting like an American patriot on January 6, 2021. Watkins made a surprise...
Mitch McConnell Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority
Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they'd hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January. House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees -- and they plan to make...
Republicans will win the House, CNN projects
Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
