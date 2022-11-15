ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pence: Trump ‘decided to be part of the problem’ on Jan. 6

(The Hill) – Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that former President Trump’s tweet during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack attacking Pence was “reckless.”. “It angered me,” Pence told ABC’s David Muir. “But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby,...
6 Takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence's CNN town hall

Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, "So Help Me God," Pence was...
Mitch McConnell Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority

Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they'd hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January. House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees -- and they plan to make...
Republicans will win the House, CNN projects

Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
