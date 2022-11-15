ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide

By Monica Nakashima
 2 days ago

TALLADEGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a homicide that happened in Talladega County Saturday.

2 armed suspects sought in Calhoun County

At approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to calls of a person shot in the 300 block of Swain Lane in Alpine. They then found Don Andre Sanders, Jr., 26, who was shot and in life-threatening condition.

Sanders was transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center ER in Talladega, where he later died. No additional information has been released as TCSO officials continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-362-2748. You can also call CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. If you need to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.

