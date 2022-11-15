Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Luminary Lights tours back at Dana Thomas House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Dana Thomas House will have its Luminary Lights on full display. Visitors can expect more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees in the mansion. Luminary light tours will start at 5 p.m. on Lawarance avenue on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The tours are...
foxillinois.com
Santa coming to town for Holiday Lights Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Get ready to line the streets of downtown Springfield to take in all the splendor of the Springfield Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade!. This 72-year-old Capital City tradition kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade is part of DSI's Old Capitol Holiday Walks.
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
foxillinois.com
Springfield Mayor discusses plans for casino
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder sat down with the Central Illinois Liquours and Beers Association on Monday to discuss the plans for a casino in downtown Springfield. Mayor Langfielder is asking the association to give Springfield a casino license. Monday's meeting was to discuss the concerns...
foxillinois.com
Holiday events at the Lincoln Home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host three-holiday programs throughout December. The three programs are "What's on the Lincolns' Christmas List? A Walking Tour of the Old State Capitol Plaza”, “Snug Stoneys, Cozy Cards: Games in Wintertime Springfield” and “Deriving Good: A Christmas Carol and its Influence on Holiday Tradition."
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
Central Illinois Proud
Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
foxillinois.com
Springfield Park District closing golf courses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Park District is closing golf courses due to the current weather conditions. All Springfield Park Districts golf courses will be closed through Sunday. The park district will reevaluate the situation on Monday, Nov. 21. All pro shops will be open for purchases from...
Herald & Review
New developments brewing at two Decatur sites
DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road. But it’s not for repair work. There's much more brewing than meets the eye. Instead, they are clearing the way for one of...
foxillinois.com
Snow showers and brutal wind chill values are possible this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Winter has a firm grip over the area as cold temperatures persist. To add to the cold temperatures, we will introduce wintry precipitation. Our next weather maker arrives Monday night as a brief wintry mix before transitioning into snow showers after 10-11 PM. Snow showers persist through Tuesday which will cause slippery conditions for the morning commute. Give yourself extra time and drive with caution.
foxillinois.com
Man in his 60s battered by man at Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
foxillinois.com
Old Capitol Farmers Market moves inside for winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Old Capitol Farmers Market has moved inside Union Station for the winter months. Organizers have increased the number of markets that they will be holding this year, and they run through April. This is all due to the increase in popularity that the market...
foxillinois.com
New wind farm proposal in Logan County could affect weather radars
LOGAN COUNTY, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new wind farm proposal in Logan County is causing controversy. The proposal would build 50 to 60 wind turbines in Logan County, but some said it could impact weather radar data. Wind farms are appearing all over the nation as renewable energy becomes...
foxillinois.com
Cougar captured in Springfield doing well at new home
CENTER POINT, Ind. (WICS/WRSP) — The 2-year-old cougar captured in Springfield, Illinois is doing well at his new home in Indiana. The cougar made headlines in October after sightings in Nebraska, Iowa and eventually central Illinois. Illinois Conservation Police tell us he was found Friday, Oct. 28 on the...
foxillinois.com
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
newschannel20.com
How to sign up for CWLP relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
foxillinois.com
Ansar Shrine Circus brings show to Springfield for 75th year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sunday was the final day of the Ansar Shrine Circus. The three-ring circus is a longstanding annual Springfield tradition. Crowds saw an assortment of acts from clowns clowning around to more gravity-defying stunts such as the sphere of fear. “You know there’s a lot going...
977wmoi.com
Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
