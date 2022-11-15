ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Missing Cullman County teenager located

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sn7gp_0jArDmjy00

UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Federal trial begins for accused ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Derick Brown

Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 p.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing a black Wendy’s uniform shirt, blue jeans and a brown corduroy jacket.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office currently believes Johnson may be traveling with “a 30-year-old male subject in a silver colored Kia Soul.”

If you have any information, contact CCSO at 256-734-0342.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 42

Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed in Marshall County wreck

A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Fatal crash near Guntersville claims lives of 2 men from Arab

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a head-on collision near Guntersville late Tuesday night. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office reported to the scene of a crash on Highway 69 around 11:45 p.m. on November 15. Arturo Clemente, age 29, and David Plunkett, age 44, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $25. November 15. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. N.E. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise;...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Vinemont man killed in crash Tuesday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash near Hanceville Tuesday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the vehicle he was driving, left the road, and struck a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was...
HANCEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to BPD, officers arrived at the 500 block of 41st Street North just before 1 p.m. on calls of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in an alleyway who was shot multiple times. Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Cullman officers continue search for robbery suspect

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery on Monday evening at Factory Connection. According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask. Officers say the subject was armed but believe...
CULLMAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CPD confirms robbery at Factory Connection

CULLMAN, Ala. – UPDATE 6:40 p.m: Cullman Police Department released the following statement.  “This evening at approximately 5:19 pm Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection.  The subject was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and was wearing an orange colored mask. The subject was armed. This is believed to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any danger to the community. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Cullman Police Department’s Investigation division.” _____________________________________ According to Cullman Police Department Assistant Chief David Nassetta a robbery recently took place at Factory Connection on Monday evening.  Factory Connection is located in the Town Square Shopping Center. Details are still coming in at this time and the story will be updated. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. The victim was identified as James L. Caudle, 72.  Alabama State Troopers said Caudle was critically injured when the 2020 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Caudle was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital by helicopter, where he later succumbed to his injuries.   The crash occurred on County Road 437 near Hathcock Road, approximately 1 mile west of the Cullman city limits in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.   
CULLMAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
BESSEMER, AL
WAFF

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash, passenger injured

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Vinemont man shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Kenneth Coleman Jr., 43 was fatally injured when his 2005 Infinity G35 left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Coleman Jr.’s...
VINEMONT, AL
CBS 42

Pinson woman killed in crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

69K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy