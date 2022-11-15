Missing Cullman County teenager located

UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 p.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing a black Wendy’s uniform shirt, blue jeans and a brown corduroy jacket.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office currently believes Johnson may be traveling with “a 30-year-old male subject in a silver colored Kia Soul.”

If you have any information, contact CCSO at 256-734-0342.

