Newport Beach, CA

WUSA9

Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony to be Jan. 18, 2023

It's official, Governor-Elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony and ball will be held in Annapolis, Maryland on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman David Miller will chair the ball with Moore as the Honorary Chair and Miller as the Co-Chair. Both expressed their gratitude and discussed plans that are currently in the works.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
MARYLAND STATE
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
EASTON, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 of the Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Maryland

Cascade Falls is one of Maryland's most beautiful waterfalls, and if you are looking for a day hike in Maryland, there are several trails to choose from. The trail to the waterfall is a short, two-mile hike with steep muddy sections and is suitable for beginners. There are also smaller cascades for quick dips during the warmer months.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Social conservatives score wins in Maryland’s school board races

Forty-one socially conservative candidates from across Maryland ran for school board seats Tuesday — and 25 of them appear to be on their way to winning their races. In other words, 61% of the conservative board candidates ended up ahead in a state where a Democrat, Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial election by 20 points to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Conservatives won school board races throughout much of the state, with the largest number elected in Harford, Carroll and Wicomico counties.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

10 mobile sports betting licenses approved by Maryland commission

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission awarded mobile sports wagering licenses to 10 businesses:. Arundel Amusements (Bingo World) BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC. Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings) CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore) Greenmount OTB LLC. Long Shot’s LLC. Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now

WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
MARYLAND STATE

