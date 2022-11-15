Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony to be Jan. 18, 2023
It's official, Governor-Elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony and ball will be held in Annapolis, Maryland on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman David Miller will chair the ball with Moore as the Honorary Chair and Miller as the Co-Chair. Both expressed their gratitude and discussed plans that are currently in the works.
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore names first cabinet members, with heavy emphasis on Baltimore
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore (D) held a press conference Monday to introduce his choices for several positions in his future cabinet. He was joined by running mate Aruna Miller, as he presented five nominees who face the challenge of helping him translate campaign promises into legislation and accomplishments. Moore named...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces 5 appointments to leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Monday announced five appointments to his leadership team. Moore said he pledged during the campaign to form a government representative of Marylanders. "I want the people of this state to know that I heard you," Moore said. Moore said voters gave...
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 of the Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Maryland
Cascade Falls is one of Maryland's most beautiful waterfalls, and if you are looking for a day hike in Maryland, there are several trails to choose from. The trail to the waterfall is a short, two-mile hike with steep muddy sections and is suitable for beginners. There are also smaller cascades for quick dips during the warmer months.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Social conservatives score wins in Maryland’s school board races
Forty-one socially conservative candidates from across Maryland ran for school board seats Tuesday — and 25 of them appear to be on their way to winning their races. In other words, 61% of the conservative board candidates ended up ahead in a state where a Democrat, Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial election by 20 points to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Conservatives won school board races throughout much of the state, with the largest number elected in Harford, Carroll and Wicomico counties.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
Maryland attorney general reaches settlement with Google over location tracking services
MARYLAND, USA — Forty state attorneys general, including Maryland's, announced Monday that they reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its practices relating to Google Account settings. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, along with 39 other attorneys general, announced the settlement with Google over the company's location...
foxbaltimore.com
Md. mobile sports betting expected to be up and running in time for Thanksgiving football
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Marylanders looking to make a wager on their favorite sports team will soon be able to do so from an app on their phone. The timeline for the likely launch of mobile sports betting in Maryland has been moved up to next week, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
Firm that processes billions in behavioral health claims treated as 'too big to fail,' auditor tells lawmakers. The post Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
foxbaltimore.com
10 mobile sports betting licenses approved by Maryland commission
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission awarded mobile sports wagering licenses to 10 businesses:. Arundel Amusements (Bingo World) BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC. Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings) CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore) Greenmount OTB LLC. Long Shot’s LLC. Maryland...
Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now
WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
