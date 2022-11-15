MoDOT, Columbia Public Works take to roads to prepare for snowfall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Public works departments across Mid-Missouri are on the roads Monday night preparing for snowfall.

Crews are first going to start salting all roads that are most susceptible to slickness.

“We’ll have crews in overnight and they’ll react to conditions as they develop," Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan said. "They are going to start before the snow come sin by pre-treating those roads more susceptible to slickness such as overpasses, bridges intersections and curves."

Ogan said 10 of their 24 available snow trucks will be out on roads tonight , but will adjust if needed. Columbia crews may then go to first- and second-priority roads like Broadway Street, Green Meadows Road, Vandiver Drive, Derby Ridge Drive and Fairview Road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers statewide are also out preparing for snowfall. MoDOT will primarily focus on interstates and other major high-volume highways.

MoDOT is facing a staffing shortage 30% below where they need to be to cover a 24-hour storm, and says people should expect delays.

Columbia Public Works is 20% below where it needs to be. But due to the amount of snow expected, Ogan says delays should not be that bad. Some neighborhood areas could experience delays.

People should remember to take it easy and drive slowly. Pavement temperatures should remain above freezing which is likely to create icy or slushy conditions. Drivers are encouraged to not tailgate, and allow extra travel time for their trip.

