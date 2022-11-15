Read full article on original website
Five-Vehicle Collision on Highway in Santa Barbara
One car reportedly spun out on the southbound 101 near Carrillo Street at around 5:30 a.m., causing a chain reaction involving five vehicles on Tuesday. Minor injuries were reported and debris was scattered across the lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Traffic was diverted to Carrillo Street as cars...
Officer-Involved Shooting of Unarmed Lompoc Man Ruled as ‘Justified’
The officer-involved non-fatal shooting of an unarmed Lompoc man in February was officially ruled as a “justified use of force,” according to an announcement from Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s office on Wednesday. Rudy Delgadillo — who was 24 years old at the time and suspected...
UCSB Sedgwick Reserve Planned to Go Up in Flames on November 17
Good fire is coming to Santa Barbara County. Fifty firefighters and “firelighters” from throughout the U.S. and Canada will be meeting at UCSB Sedgwick Reserve in the Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday, November 17, to conduct a “prescribed burn,” a controlled fire to clear away dead undergrowth and other debris from forests to prevent catastrophic wildfires and conserve biodiversity.
Poodle | Santa Barbara’s Missing Link: Connecting Bike Lanes and Pipelines
COLLECTIVE AMNESIA: Usually I go out of my way to avoid arguments with Sherlock Holmes. But on the question of coincidence, I might have to make an exception. Where the likes of Sigmund Freud and C.J. Jung were all agog about the pivotal role of coincidence in human affairs — synchronicity, they preferred to call it — the fictional 19th-century super sleuth was famously contemptuous. “Rarely,” Holmes told his brother Mycroft when asked about the matter, “is the universe so lazy.”
Sedgwick TREX Training Burn to Occur Today
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension. Approximately 20 acres will be burned over 1-2 days. A mixture of grasses and shrubs will be burned. WHEN: In the morning of November 14, 2022, depending on conditions. WHERE: This...
Basket Brigade Returns to Santa Barbara Dojo
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., November 15, 2022 – Santa Barbara Dojo (SB Dojo), a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced today that for the twelfth consecutive year it is coordinating an Adopt-a-Family program for Thanksgiving. Students, instructors, and staff members of the school will work together to feed less fortunate families in the Santa Barbara area as part of a national project called the “Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.”
Santa Barbara County Records Up to 160 Homeless Deaths over Two-Year Period
Based on still preliminary analysis, as many as 160 homeless people could have died in Santa Barbara County over the years 2019 and 2020. Broken down by year, 2019 could have witnessed 76 homeless deaths and for 2020, the number could be 84. These numbers remain somewhat raw and uncooked,...
Marking Santa Barbara’s Filipino Legacy
Amid the ever-changing State Street landscape, it’s a treat to recognize the cultural relics that have remained. On the facade of Zen Yai Thai Cuisine on lower State (425 State St.) also sits the original placard for the Filipino Community Association of Santa Barbara. Passersby might miss it, but many local Filipinos know that the building is double occupancy: the front is the Thai restaurant, but the back has been a celebratory gathering space for local Filipinos since the 1950s.
Santa Barbara’s Seventh Annual Mural Ride
Community historian and artist Michael Montenegro — curator of the Instagram account @ChicanoCultureSB — hosted the seventh annual Santa Barbara Mural Ride earlier this month, leading a group on a bicycle tour to visit some of the most important murals and public works of art in the downtown area.
Santa Barbara County Proposes Areas to Rezone for New Housing
The County of Santa Barbara will host two public workshops to discuss potential housing sites in the unincorporated areas of the county — including Santa Barbara Juvenile Hall and Glen Annie Golf Course — which are being explored as options to meet the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation ahead of the upcoming Housing Element Cycle (2023-2031).
Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrates their 39th Annual Light up a Life Back in Person
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, Nov. 14, 2022 – Every year, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) brings the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria together for their Annual Light Up a Life to remember and honor those missed during the holiday season.
Elvira Gomez de Tafoya
Elvira Gomez de Tafoya passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in her home surrounded by her daughters at the age of 87. She was born on September 2, 1935 in El Paso, Texas and was the youngest of five children. Elvira attended and graduated from El Paso High, then attended Texas Western University, majoring in Spanish Language & Literature. Elvira then attended graduate school at the University of the Americas in Mexico City completing a Master Degree in Spanish Literature.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to Host “Fill the Foodbank!” Drive-thru Food Drive and Turkey Drive 2022
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (Santa Barbara, CA) — The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is asking the community to donate non-perishable food items and whole turkeys or chickens to provide healthy meals to neighbors facing food insecurity this winter. Fill the Foodbank!...
Cottage Health Hospitals Earn National Awards
SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022 from the Leapfrog Group. The national distinction recognizes the two hospitals for achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. “This Leapfrog award...
Jonathan Bixby
Jonathan Richard Bixby, 72, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 6, 2022. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of passing. He suffered from a rare brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born on August 26, 1950...
Ortega Park Update: City of Santa Barbara Says Plans Almost ‘Shovel Ready’
The final plans for Ortega Park’s estimated $14 million makeover are nearly “shovel ready,” according to Project Manager Justin Van Mullem, who revealed the latest updates during a community event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara at the Eastside park’s Welcome House over the weekend.
Locavore Symphonia, at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre
Moving into the second installment of its current season, the Santa Barbara Symphony segues from the multi-sensory spectacular of last month’s Carmina Burana season-opening splash to a calmer demeanor this weekend (November 19-20). Maestro Nir Kabaretti leads us into the staple fare of Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor — with regular Santa Barbara visitor Alessandro Bax at the piano — and the staple repertoire entries of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 and Jean Sibelius’ Valse Triste.
Santa Barbara’s ‘Ready to Hang’ Showcases Creative Diversity of Hundreds of Local Artists
’Tis the season to buy local art. The work of dozens of painters, photographers, and artists of all sorts will be on view at one of our region’s largest showcases on Saturday, November 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden Street. Open to all kinds of art, Ready to Hang is a one-day popup show where all pieces have to fit into a 12″x12″ space.
Guadalupe Sandoval
Guadalupe Sandoval passed away at his home on Friday November 4, 2022 at the age of 95. Guadalupe, a native of Santa Barbara, was born on December 12, 1926. He served in the Navy and received an honorable discharge. He became a skilled carpenter, contractor and an avid fisherman who spent his weekly trips at Cachuma Lake.
Dems Sweep Santa Barbara County Elections
The mathematic equation to emerge from the updated results of last Tuesday’s Santa Barbara County election is that Democratic candidates were automatically guaranteed about 60 percent of the vote, no matter how experienced or inexperienced they were. Republican candidates, in turn, took home about 40 percent, regardless of any lack of campaign cash or experience.
