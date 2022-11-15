Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Juanita Ruby Young, age 93, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022. Memorials: Carson Fire and Rescue of the American Cancer Society. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Daniel Gene Wilson, age 62, Oakland, Iowa
Service Celebration of Life Visitation and Interment of Cremated Remains. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Dan's name. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa. Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Bird unseats Miller in Iowa Attorney General race
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney and Republican candidate Brenna Bird has formally been declared the winner of the Iowa Attorney General's race. Unofficial results from Tuesday night's general elections show Bird receiving 611,081 votes or 50.8% compared to Democratic incumbent Tom Miller's 590,258 or 49.1%. Bird, who served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016 to 2018, was elected to a similar position in Guthrie County before announcing her bid for Attorney General. Bird attributed the win to voters looking for a change in the state's position.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/16): Murray's 29 lifts Iowa to win
(KMAland) -- Iowa was a winner while Omaha wasn't as fortunate in men's regional college basketball action Wednesday. Iowa (3-0): Iowa posted a 83-67 win over Seton Hall behind a big night from Kris Murray. Murray totaled 29 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins scored 18 points, passed out five assists and grabbed three steals. Patrick McCaffery accounted for 11 points and five rebounds, and Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ahron Ulis came off the bench to score eight points.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Fremont County attorney elected Iowa's attorney general
DEXTER - Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has been elected attorney general in Iowa. Bird unseated Democrat incumbent Tom Miller with 50.8 percent of the vote. She served as Fremont County attorney from 2016 to 2018. She was also a prosecutor in Guthrie County. Her campaign website says she...
1380kcim.com
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
kmaland.com
Glenwood schools seek architect for elementary options
(Shenandoah) -- Glenwood school officials continue to explore options for the future of the district's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board approved an resolution seeking requests for proposals--or RFPs--for an architect to explore the possible renovation of Northeast Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the architect will also examine renovating a building on the Glenwood Resource Center.
kmaland.com
Know Your Opponent: Xavier focused heading into rematch with Lewis Central
(Cedar Rapids) -- Lewis Central and Cedar Rapids, Xavier will fight for the Class 4A state championship for the second consecutive year. For the Saints (12-0), it's a chance at their fourth championship in program history. "This group has been a fun group to coach," Coach Duane Schulte said. "They've...
kjan.com
Car crashes into an Atlantic Casey’s Store Monday evening
(Atlantic, Iowa) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle driven by Cody Baker, of Atlantic, crashed into the Casey’s Store at 7th and Poplar Streets, Monday evening, in Atlantic. Authorities say Baker was southbound and pulling up to the north side of the “Casey’s Central,” as it’s known, when his vehicle jumped the curb and ran into the building. In speaking with the driver and vehicle occupants to make sure they were okay, Atlantic Police learned they had been having trouble with the car not going into park, and that the engine revved-up before it moved forward, into the building.
kmaland.com
Jesse David Christian, 33, Burlington Junction, MO
Jesse David Christian, 33, Burlington Junction, MO. Service: FuneralName: Jesse David ChristianPronunciation: Age: 33From: Burlington Junction, …
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Ashleigh Smith, Shenandoah Vocal Music Teacher
(Shenandoah) -- More than 600 high school music students are heading to Ames this weekend for an unforgettable experience.
Kearney Hub
Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority
OMAHA — The outcome of another tightly contested legislative race got a little clearer Friday, once all the early ballots were counted in Douglas County. The lead changed hands in Omaha's District 20, with Democrat John Fredrickson gaining votes over Republican Stu Dornan. If that result holds, it would leave Republicans with 32 members in the Legislature, not enough for a filibuster-proof majority.
kmaland.com
St. Albert alum Johnson named HAAC honorable mention
(KMAland) -- St. Albert alum and current Grand View volleyball player Alesha Johnson was named to the Heart of America Athletic Conference honorable mention team on Wednesday. Additionally, Peru State's Mattie Nichols and Michelle Beers, as well as Graceland's Arissa Carpenter, Megan Janok, Mary Pat Kelly and Rakenzy Pryor were also honorable mention tabs.
Was There A Prolific Serial Killer Stalking Victims In And Around Thurman Iowa? His Daughter Says Yes.
The story of an Iowa man has gained attention from local authorities, the FBI, and CNN. Was he a prolific serial killer before he died a decade ago, or are these the stories of nightmares his daughter had as a child? Some local authorities in Iowa believe she's telling the truth and that Donald Studey was a monster that hunted, killed, and buried untold numbers of victims on his property.
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
kmaland.com
Glenwood's Dougherty to play Division I soccer at Northern Colorado
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Nora Dougherty made her college decision official last week, signing to play Division I soccer at Northern Colorado. “In late July, I attended a camp there,” Dougherty told KMA Sports. “It was a two-day camp, and I got to tour the campus, play on their field and then about a month later I went on my official visit.”
