Oklahoma Daily
OU Iranian students look toward home as protests continue
Every morning, Mehrnoush Nourbakhsh rolls over in bed, picks up her phone and scrolls through Instagram and other social media, anxiously gathering news about her home in Iran. Though this is not a new routine, Nourbakhsh said each day she is filled with overwhelming stress about the protests that are...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world
Racism is often debated, discussed and analyzed in politics, the classroom and the workplace. But as a scholar of the politics of skin color, I see colorism as a form of prejudice that’s poorly understood and gets very little attention. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines colorism as “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin.” Western media outlets routinely assume that colorism refers to the preference for lighter skin in communities of color. Yet this assumption betrays a Western bias. Yes, in places like the U.S., darker-skinned people can experience various...
Opinion: We Have to Stop White Christians from Establishing a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
Mexico's new racial reckoning: A movement protests colorism and white privilege
In Mexico, a growing movement is challenging discrimination against darker-skinned people. Lighter-skinned Mexicans still dominate film, politics and business.
Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages
Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Christian Nationalist Forces That Terrorized Me as a Child Have Grown Only More Powerful
Novelist Silas House writes about growing up in a fundamentalist church and seeing that same hate and vitriol in U.S. politics today
The Jewish Press
Report: 32% of American Jews Have No Jewish Community Association, 53% Critical of Israel
A new report based on surveys commissioned by the Ruderman Family Foundation over the last two years (The American Jewish Community: Trends and Changes in Engagement and Perceptions) shows that 32% percent of respondents said that between work, family, and other obligations, they simply do not have time to be involved with Jewish organizations and institutions, and 28% said that Jewish organizations were simply not a high priority for them.
Why inequality is growing in the US and around the world
U.S. income inequality grew in 2021 for the first time in a decade, according to data the Census Bureau released in September 2022. That might sound surprising, since the most accurate measure of the poverty rate declined during the same time span. But for development experts like me, this apparent contradiction makes perfect sense. That’s because what’s been driving income inequality in the United States – and around the world for years – is that the very rich are getting even richer, rather than the poor getting poorer. In every major region of the world outside of Europe, extreme wealth is becoming...
'A Pretty Scary Moment': Dissident Chinese Students Say George Washington University Is Failing Them
Last month, global protests unfurled in the wake of the Chinese Communist Party's National Congress. Dissenters around the world called for dignity, freedom, and an end to "zero COVID" in China. At George Washington University (GWU), an anonymous group of Chinese students joined the protests, continuing their monthslong campus campaign against the CCP and its censors.
‘It’s not against Islam’: Pakistani trans actor tells of deep sadness over film ban
Exclusive: Alina Khan, star of award-winning Joyland, speaks out as the movie’s licence for domestic release is revoked, putting its Oscar contention in doubt
America's View Of Biblical Principles Now Shifted- 42% Say They Have Traditional Values But Don't Credit The Bible
Recently released research from Arizona Christian University indicates that America's view regarding "traditional moral values," has shifted. The Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University conducted a survey and uncovered that fewer Americans take their traditional moral values from well-known biblical principles. [i]
The Supreme Court failed Asian Americans a century ago. What will it do now?
One hundred years ago, on Nov. 13, 1922, the U.S. Supreme Court held that an Asian man could not become an American citizen because of his race. Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court considered whether universities can exclude Asian students because of their race. History does not repeat itself, but...
BBC
Reshma: The Kashmir trans icon who fought pain to bring joy to people
Last week, Reshma, an iconic trans woman and a singer in Indian-administered Kashmir, died after a long battle with cancer. She was 70. Her death plunged the region into mourning - and thousands attended her funeral in the main city of Srinagar where the venerated artist lived. A wedding singer...
The ‘Me First’ States of America: A nation of contradictions
America offers the prospect of a “better life” for many people around the world who seek to immigrate. But this enormous demand can make it challenging to set immigration laws that serve the best interests of those who live here, as well as those wishing to do so. This one example illustrates that America is a nation of contradictions.
This Is the Reality of Life for LGBTQ+ People in Qatar
TIME speaks to Dr. Naser Mohamed, the first and currently only Qatari to publicly come out as gay, ahead of the World Cup.
My Country Used to Look Up to America’s Democracy
When the Greek Revolution began in 1821, Thanassis Petsalis was only 19 years old. He studied law, became one of the best defense lawyers in postrevolutionary Greece, and in his late 60s served as the country’s minister of justice. His description of the political aspirations of the Greeks was written in 1841, 20 years after the revolution began but in a time when the Greek revolutionaries groaned under the absolutist monarchy of the Bavarian King Otto:
How Bono rallied evangelicals in fight against HIV/AIDS | Opinion
Twenty years ago, Bono came to Nashville. It was the end of his brief but effective Heart of America Tour, culminating on World AIDS Day, to rally largely white, evangelical voters to a little-known, albeit heavily stigmatized, issue: AIDS in Africa. He needed their support if his organization was going to move a president who had never traveled to Africa to address a pandemic a continent away. Spoiler alert: it worked. ...
Women are not convinced that women's gains have come at their expense, as American men believe.
The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies.
Washington Examiner
US men's soccer ditches American colors for gay pride flag to 'take a stand'
The U.S. men’s national soccer team has ditched the red, white, and blue in favor of a rainbow flag in order to “bring attention to social issues” while it plays in stadiums built by slave labor. The USMNT decided to change the colors on the shield logo,...
