Why did you choose to become an Annenberg Media editor?. I received the Annenberg fellowship to be here, which means I need to do a work placement. So I could do either something in the Media Center, a TA position or a research position. But the Media Center really called to me. I guess I haven’t had a traditional newsroom experience. I have done two internships. One for a digital entertainment magazine, and then one for LA Magazine. But I started my internship at LA Magazine at the end of February 2020. I think I was there two weeks before we went completely online. So I never got the newsroom experience. [The Media Center] just looks like such an incredible space for community and because so much of my journalism studies were remote, I felt really isolated, and coming here I knew I only had a year and I just really wanted to make as many connections as I could.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO