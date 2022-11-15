Read full article on original website
UCLA teacher assistants and researchers continue striking for better wages
UCLA’s campus was punctuated by the shouts of protesters on November 16 as the whole UC system continues to be embroiled in student protests due to allegations of unfair labor practices. Slogans such as “48,000 ready to fight” and “Union Power” permeated the air. “Our...
Meet Wednesday’s USC Editor!
I was like an editor of my other school paper before I got here and I really liked it. And I just wanted to get more experience even though we are teaching other people how to [write]. You also learn a lot by being an editor. Something that I really...
‘Quiet Exhibition’ is breaking the clout barrier for student artists at USC
USC students Bo Kim and Zifei Zhang are co-curating a student art show at the School of Cinematic Arts gallery Friday in an attempt to challenge elitism in the arts community. “Quiet Exhibition” has no theme, no specific medium highlighted and no requirements for prior experience. The curators say that instead of limiting the work with additional parameters, they want to create a space without boundaries and give all artists a chance to showcase their talent.
Trojan Shelter holds a food drive near campus
Just outside the Trader Joe’s in the USC village, buckets full of pantry staples like boxed stuffing and canned vegetables are gathered. Trojan Shelter is setting up for the Thanksgiving Fall Food Drive. Chen: Our mission is basically to house college students who have housing insecurity and currently were...
Meet Monday’s USC Editor!
Why did you choose to become an Annenberg Media editor?. I received the Annenberg fellowship to be here, which means I need to do a work placement. So I could do either something in the Media Center, a TA position or a research position. But the Media Center really called to me. I guess I haven’t had a traditional newsroom experience. I have done two internships. One for a digital entertainment magazine, and then one for LA Magazine. But I started my internship at LA Magazine at the end of February 2020. I think I was there two weeks before we went completely online. So I never got the newsroom experience. [The Media Center] just looks like such an incredible space for community and because so much of my journalism studies were remote, I felt really isolated, and coming here I knew I only had a year and I just really wanted to make as many connections as I could.
Crosstown clash: USC students carry on Conquest Week traditions
Yesterday marked the beginning of Conquest Week, the week of rivalry and tradition leading up to the football game between USC and crosstown rival UCLA. Among this weeks many traditions are the efforts to protect the statues of Tommy Trojan and Hecuba from potential vandalism. The Trojan Knights and USC Helenes are two campus organizations centered around school spirit and community service. This week they take on the responsibility of protecting the statues.
USC is the first school ever to sign the number one recruit in men’s and women’s basketball in the same year
Top-ranked point guard Isaiah Collier announced his commitment to USC men’s basketball on his Instagram Live Wednesday morning alongside ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, capping an already a good week for USC basketball fans. Collier, the number one ranked recruit in the 2023 class according to recruiting analysts 24/7 Sports,...
Unpack the Pac: After Oregon and UCLA lost in stunning upsets, the Pac-12′s College Football Playoff hopes solely rely on USC
While it was challenging to keep up with all the crazy upsets from this past weekend, don’t worry — I have you covered in my Week 11 edition of “Unpack The Pac.”. On paper, this was one of the most jaw-dropping box score differences we have seen in the Pac-12 this season. Utah flat out embarrassed Stanford in every category of the game. Utah junior running back Tavion Thomas, who was about to lose his starting role a couple of weeks ago, was the game’s best player. Thomas rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns, helping Utah accumulate a total of 279 rushing yards.
Rolling Loud will take place in Los Angeles for the first time this spring
For the first time ever, Rolling Loud California 2023 will be taking place in Inglewood at Hollywood Park, located adjacent to the So-Fi Stadium. No festival has ever taken place at Hollywood Park, and Rolling Loud will be the first on March 3rd, 2023. This year’s headliners for the Festival...
USC women’s basketball lands No. 1 recruit in 2023 class
Judea “Juju” Watkins, the No. 1 overall women’s basketball recruit in the 2023 class according to ESPNW, signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to play at USC next season. Watkins, who currently attends Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., chose the Trojans over Stanford...
25 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits injured in car crash
25 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits were injured Wednesday morning when a vehicle, driving the wrong way, struck and hit a group during a training run. The recruits were a part of the STARS Center Academy in Whittier, California and were in their eighth week of a 22 week training program.
USC takes down USD to stay undefeated
USC remains undefeated after taking down San Diego 58-50 at Jenny Craig Pavilion on Tuesday in a game dominated by inside scoring. The Trojans and Toreros both entered this game with a perfect 2-0 record, but both teams looked sloppy offensively in the first quarter. With 6:10 remaining in the quarter, graduate forward Kadi Sissoko laid the ball in to give the Trojans a low-scoring 6-0 lead.
The inside track on Joey Logano
Coming back to where it all began in 2022, the 31-time Cup winner returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 6, to celebrate his recent win at the Phoenix Cup and commemorate a successful year of racing. Logano’s first win of the 2022 season took place at...
