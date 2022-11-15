Read full article on original website
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”
Jon Jones couldn’t help but take a jab at Dominick Reyes following UFC 281. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) dropped his fourth-straight bout this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden when he was knocked out by Ryan Spann in Round 1. Reyes started out his octagon run unbeaten, until he ran into then light heavyweight champion Jones at UFC 247. He was edged out in a controversial decision loss, but things would go downhill for the 32-year-old from there.
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler may not be getting his desired results in the octagon, but Dana White praised him for his performances. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) was submitted by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC) this past Saturday at UFC 281, pushing him further away from the title picture.
The New York State Athletic Commission was correct in the end, even if there was an unusual amount of confusion getting there. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 281 preliminary bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez at Madison Square Garden, there was a lengthy delay in the cage as members of the commission worked to get the scorecards right. One commissioner was seen in the cage leaning the scorecard against the top of the cage as he scribbled one score out and wrote another.
UFC President, Dana White discussed Dominick Reyes’ future following his brutal KO loss at UFC 281. It was Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) vs Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA) in the light heavyweight event at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday, November 12th. It was Spann, 31, who flattened Reyes with a brutal first round knockout.
Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,311, the fellas unpack all things UFC 281 – from Alex Pereira’s to Zhang Weili’s title win and much more – and share their memories of Anthony Johnson after the sudden death of the former UFC title challenger Sunday.
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t mind the UFC implementing an interim title. Although Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) has been an active champion, the promotion created an interim title fight after “The Great” decided to move up a division to challenge lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. At UFC...
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official UFC 282 poster here. Referee Marc Goddard will...
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After a trip to NYC for an action-packed UFC 281 card on
