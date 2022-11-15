ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Victim of Old Louisville crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville late Thursday has been released. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman who beat boyfriend to death sentenced to prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death will spend at least 40 years in prison. Last week, a Jefferson County jury found Brenda Porter guilty of murdering David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County. Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy