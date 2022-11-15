Read full article on original website
You can name the plows in Northern Kentucky
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program, offering Kentuckians a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state.
wevv.com
KYTC Crews prepare for winter weather to keep Kentuckians moving safely
Kentucky officials are taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads safe and passable. KYTC officials are launching their first-ever "Name the Plow"...
14news.com
Snowplow naming contest begins in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - You can be a part of the naming process for 14 snow trucks across the state of Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Transportation is introducing the first statewide “Name the Plow” program. KYTC says the name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can...
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
KFVS12
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Some snowflakes Wednesday, winterlike feel settles in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After an ugly weather day across the area, we’ll see another weak disturbance slide through the region Wednesday while bringing more chances for some flakes to fly. Tuesday night, areas of drizzle linger at times with cold temperatures in the low to mid-30s....
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
wchstv.com
Flood victims staying in travel trailers now dealing with cold temperatures
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — It's been four months since floodwaters devastated Eastern Kentucky. While some have recovered, others have not, and to make matters worse, cold weather is beginning to set in. The state has winterized the travel trailers for flood victims, as they continue to look for a...
Organizations brainstorm ways to get more Kentuckians into recovery: ‘Recovery is Possible’
So far this year in Fayette County, almost 200 people have died from an overdose. In 2021, more than 2,000 Kentuckians died from an overdose. That’s A 14% increase from 2020.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temps
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers and flurries are flying across Kentucky as a weak system zips through the Ohio Valley. This continues to be part of a very cold and wintry pattern across the country. Those snow showers and flurries out there this afternoon can put down some hit...
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
lanereport.com
Health Care: Major expansions improve treatment
Health care is one of Central Kentucky’s prime business clusters and area organizations are bustling with major building projects, embracing the latest innovations and increasing patient access for the region. Baptist Health Lexington has major expansions in the works. When it opens in 2024 along the I-64/I-75 corridor, Baptist...
wdrb.com
Unlawful expungements raise 'red flags,' leaving Kentucky State Police stuck between judges' orders, state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Kentucky judges have improperly ordered some criminal cases erased from the public record despite state laws that should have kept those charges on the books, according to former Kentucky State Police officials. . The expungement process has not always been followed correctly, and it was...
WKYT 27
Tips to save money as energy prices increase, temps drop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As energy prices increase and temperatures drop, many people will do anything to save a buck. One of the things they can do is get an energy home assessment. A home energy assessment, or audit, can help you understand the whole picture of your home’s energy...
WCPO
Kentucky governor to make 'announcement' regarding medical cannabis
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made his intentions for medical marijuana loud and clear, dating all the way back to election night in 2019. At this time, 39 states have legalized medical cannabis. A bill aiming to legalize it in Kentucky died in the Senate earlier this year.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching our next wintry system
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a cold morning in Kentucky with pesky clouds that can’t seem to give us a break. This could bring an isolated flurry to some before we get that sunshine. Let’s get to it! Throughout the morning temps will stay...
Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center
COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
'This is literally going to be life-changing for so many Kentuckians': Kentuckians react to governor's medical cannabis executive orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Taylor said back in 2007, his then 10-year-old daughter had the routine down. "Call 911 or call grandpa," he said. "Don't go in the room. Don't get around me. I was, gosh, I would be a danger to her." The army veteran said his seizures...
Hear Beautifully Eerie Carols Inside of Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave During Cave Sing
A unique tradition continues inside Mammoth Cave this holiday season. Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? It's true! And Mammoth Cave just recently got even longer. Last year the Cave Research Foundation found 8 new miles of the cave system. Mammoth Cave's system now has 420 miles of known passageways. You can read more about this incredible discovery, here. This year you can celebrate the holidays as their holiday tradition, Cave Sing after going virtual for the past two years, Cave Sing is back in person in 2022.
