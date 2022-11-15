ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wevv.com

KYTC Crews prepare for winter weather to keep Kentuckians moving safely

Kentucky officials are taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads safe and passable. KYTC officials are launching their first-ever "Name the Plow"...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Snowplow naming contest begins in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - You can be a part of the naming process for 14 snow trucks across the state of Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Transportation is introducing the first statewide “Name the Plow” program. KYTC says the name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers and flurries are flying across Kentucky as a weak system zips through the Ohio Valley. This continues to be part of a very cold and wintry pattern across the country. Those snow showers and flurries out there this afternoon can put down some hit...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Health Care: Major expansions improve treatment

Health care is one of Central Kentucky’s prime business clusters and area organizations are bustling with major building projects, embracing the latest innovations and increasing patient access for the region. Baptist Health Lexington has major expansions in the works. When it opens in 2024 along the I-64/I-75 corridor, Baptist...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tips to save money as energy prices increase, temps drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As energy prices increase and temperatures drop, many people will do anything to save a buck. One of the things they can do is get an energy home assessment. A home energy assessment, or audit, can help you understand the whole picture of your home’s energy...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching our next wintry system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a cold morning in Kentucky with pesky clouds that can’t seem to give us a break. This could bring an isolated flurry to some before we get that sunshine. Let’s get to it! Throughout the morning temps will stay...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center

COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Hear Beautifully Eerie Carols Inside of Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave During Cave Sing

A unique tradition continues inside Mammoth Cave this holiday season. Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? It's true! And Mammoth Cave just recently got even longer. Last year the Cave Research Foundation found 8 new miles of the cave system. Mammoth Cave's system now has 420 miles of known passageways. You can read more about this incredible discovery, here. This year you can celebrate the holidays as their holiday tradition, Cave Sing after going virtual for the past two years, Cave Sing is back in person in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
