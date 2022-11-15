Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed domestic abuse suspect fatally shot by Redwood City officers identified
NBC Bay Area
Police Shoot, Kill Armed Man Using Kids as Shield in Redwood City
Domestic violence suspect shot dead by Redwood City police identified
Redwood City officers fatally shoot armed suspect trying to use children as shield, officials say
The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal
The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
police1.com
Calif. PD uses new tactics to stop street sideshows, takeovers
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Police officers in California are using new tools to curb street sideshows and takeovers that have been plaguing law enforcement throughout the country this year. Those tactics appeared to pay off during a sideshow in San Jose last week, resulting in over 700 citations being...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Fast Food Worker to Lose Eye Following Attack
A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
Suspect used children as human shield before being fatally shot by police: RCPD
Santa Clara business evacuated as bomb squad investigates suspicious package
(KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is assisting Santa Clara PD with an incident involving a suspicious package reportedly found at a business in Santa Clara Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the department. Santa Clara PD tweeted that the business was evacuated earlier and the package was being evaluated. […]
padailypost.com
5 Hells Angels arrested in murder at Shoreline
Five men in the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested today (Nov. 15) in connection with the murder of one man and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a country music concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, police said. The murder victim was Juan Rangel Gonzalez, 41,...
One dead in police shooting in Redwood City
FBI raids Bernal Heights home
Update: Five alleged Hell’s Angels arrested following beating death at Mountain View concert. See end. Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were awakened by a predawn FBI raid. At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers...
Paradise Post
Burglars steal 300-pound safe from Saratoga home
A group of burglars stole a 300-pound safe from a Saratoga home while the homeowners were out of town, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to the home on Quito Road at about 9 p.m. Nov. 8 after the burglar alarm went off. Officers noticed several rooms were searched and several items were taken from the residence.
Five ‘Hells Angels’ members arrested in connection with murder and assault at Chris Stapleton concert
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder and an assault of an off-duty police officer at a concert in June, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Police say that on the night of June 18, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the Chris Stapleton […]
NBC Bay Area
80-Year-Old Vallejo Landlord Attacked With Samurai Sword
An 80-year-old Vallejo man is in the hospital recovering from an attack with a sword. Friends and family told NBC Bay Area this is a result of an eviction that turned violent, and left two people wounded and one dead. Police aren't releasing many details regarding the case, but are...
2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland
OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426.
Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SFist
Five Hells Angels Members Charged In Murder That Happened During Chris Stapleton Concert at Shoreline
An assault that turned deadly at a Shoreline Amphitheater concert in June has led today to arrests and charges facing five alleged members of the notorious Hells Angels Motorcycle Club — including FBI raids on homes in SF. This incident wasn't covered in the media at the time of...
Charges dismissed against Hayward man in melee that killed 3
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man, authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. […]
Handcuffs in Hallways: School officers arresting children, young teens at alarming rates
MORENO VALLEY (KPIX) -- Hundreds of young children are arrested every year in elementary schools across the country according to an extensive analysis of data by CBS News. Arrests don't happen as often in the Bay Area compared to the national average, but that doesn't mean it's not a problem for the ones who do get handcuffed in hallways. Court documents show from August 2019- December 2019, an 11-year-old with learning disabilities attending Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, was handcuffed four times by school resource officers for a series of alleged incidents including throwing a rock at an SRO, getting...
