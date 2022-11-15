ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

Police Shoot, Kill Armed Man Using Kids as Shield in Redwood City

Police in Redwood City shot and killed an armed man using children as a shield during a suspected domestic violence incident Tuesday, according to the police department. The incident began around 3 p.m. when police received an unresponsive 911 call in which a woman was heard calling for her children, police said. They were able to track the call via a cell tower that indicated it came from the 1500 block of El Camino Real.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect shot dead by Redwood City police identified

REDWOOD CITY -- A domestic violence suspect who was fatally shot by Redwood City police while trying to use children as a shield on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by authorities. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday said the suspect was Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos. The incident began about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday with a 911 call to police from someone who didn't speak, but a dispatcher heard a child screaming in the background before the caller hung up, according to police. A callback to the number went to voicemail. A cellular tower helped direct officers to...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
San José Spotlight

The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal

The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
police1.com

Calif. PD uses new tactics to stop street sideshows, takeovers

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Police officers in California are using new tools to curb street sideshows and takeovers that have been plaguing law enforcement throughout the country this year. Those tactics appeared to pay off during a sideshow in San Jose last week, resulting in over 700 citations being...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Fast Food Worker to Lose Eye Following Attack

A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
ANTIOCH, CA
padailypost.com

5 Hells Angels arrested in murder at Shoreline

Five men in the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested today (Nov. 15) in connection with the murder of one man and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a country music concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, police said. The murder victim was Juan Rangel Gonzalez, 41,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

FBI raids Bernal Heights home

Update: Five alleged Hell’s Angels arrested following beating death at Mountain View concert. See end. Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were awakened by a predawn FBI raid. At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Burglars steal 300-pound safe from Saratoga home

A group of burglars stole a 300-pound safe from a Saratoga home while the homeowners were out of town, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to the home on Quito Road at about 9 p.m. Nov. 8 after the burglar alarm went off. Officers noticed several rooms were searched and several items were taken from the residence.
SARATOGA, CA
NBC Bay Area

80-Year-Old Vallejo Landlord Attacked With Samurai Sword

An 80-year-old Vallejo man is in the hospital recovering from an attack with a sword. Friends and family told NBC Bay Area this is a result of an eviction that turned violent, and left two people wounded and one dead. Police aren't releasing many details regarding the case, but are...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland

OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Charges dismissed against Hayward man in melee that killed 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man, authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. […]
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Handcuffs in Hallways: School officers arresting children, young teens at alarming rates

MORENO VALLEY (KPIX) -- Hundreds of young children are arrested every year in elementary schools across the country according to an extensive analysis of data by CBS News.  Arrests don't happen as often in the Bay Area compared to the national average, but that doesn't mean it's not a problem for the ones who do get handcuffed in hallways. Court documents show from August 2019- December 2019, an 11-year-old with learning disabilities attending Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, was handcuffed four times by school resource officers for a series of alleged incidents including throwing a rock at an SRO, getting...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

