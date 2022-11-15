ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI
WREG

Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

Pelicans get hot, dismiss Grizzlies in fourth quarter

The Grizzlies fell to the Pelicans on Tuesday night despite Ja Morant’s 36 points.  Related stories: Box score: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102 Jaren Jackson Jr.: Goal is to be instant boost for Grizzlies on defense Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) active and starting for Grizzlies on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson Jr. will make his season debut after missing extended time while recovering from right foot surgery. In 17.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

George scores 22 to lead Clippers to 122-106 rout of Rockets

HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 22 points in three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to 122-106 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night. George, who also had eight rebounds and five assists, spent the fourth quarter on the bench with the game in hand as coach Tyronn Lue didn’t play his starters in the final period on the front end of a back-to-back.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Nick Nurse reveals how Kyle Lowry has become a disruptive force to Raptors

Kyle Lowry is playing for his fourth team in his NBA career, but he will always be remembered the most for his time with the Toronto Raptors. He was part of the first and, so far, only Raptors team to bring an NBA championship to Canada. But now that he’s no longer with the Raptors, he’s become some sort of a problem for Toronto, as revealed by head coach Nick Nurse ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat.
AllClippers

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

Opponents in the first round of the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks know each other very well. Those playoff matchups were very tightly contested, and while the Clippers survived both times, superstar guard Luka Doncic pushed them to the limits. With the Clippers...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Clippers reportedly have interest in Myles Turner

After months of rumors about the Lakers‘ pursuit of Myles Turner, it may be the Clippers who make a strong play for the Pacers center, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. Multiple sources tell Pincus that the Clippers have discussed a deal to acquire Turner. The team is...
LOS ANGELES, CA

