Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Patrick Beverley gives major credit to LeBron James for Lakers win vs. Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to stop their massive bleeding, at least temporarily, when they defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Although LeBron James has missed their last two games with a strained adductor, guard Patrick Beverley said that the four-time MVP has been active and engaged during practice.
Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant expected to return Friday
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers ended their five-game losing streak by getting a 116-103 win over the surging Brooklyn Nets. With four full days off before taking on the Detroit Pistons on Friday, the short-term future could be looking up for the Purple and Gold. The team has a...
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range […]
How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Pelicans get hot, dismiss Grizzlies in fourth quarter
The Grizzlies fell to the Pelicans on Tuesday night despite Ja Morant’s 36 points. Related stories: Box score: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102 Jaren Jackson Jr.: Goal is to be instant boost for Grizzlies on defense Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
Grizzlies And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.
numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) active and starting for Grizzlies on Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson Jr. will make his season debut after missing extended time while recovering from right foot surgery. In 17.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
ESPN
George scores 22 to lead Clippers to 122-106 rout of Rockets
HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 22 points in three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to 122-106 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night. George, who also had eight rebounds and five assists, spent the fourth quarter on the bench with the game in hand as coach Tyronn Lue didn’t play his starters in the final period on the front end of a back-to-back.
ClutchPoints
Nick Nurse reveals how Kyle Lowry has become a disruptive force to Raptors
Kyle Lowry is playing for his fourth team in his NBA career, but he will always be remembered the most for his time with the Toronto Raptors. He was part of the first and, so far, only Raptors team to bring an NBA championship to Canada. But now that he’s no longer with the Raptors, he’s become some sort of a problem for Toronto, as revealed by head coach Nick Nurse ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat.
LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Revealed
Opponents in the first round of the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks know each other very well. Those playoff matchups were very tightly contested, and while the Clippers survived both times, superstar guard Luka Doncic pushed them to the limits. With the Clippers...
Clippers reportedly have interest in Myles Turner
After months of rumors about the Lakers‘ pursuit of Myles Turner, it may be the Clippers who make a strong play for the Pacers center, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. Multiple sources tell Pincus that the Clippers have discussed a deal to acquire Turner. The team is...
