UK Championship 2022: Results, schedule, tickets and prize money as Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump headline snooker tournament

Catch-up: UK Snooker Championship - Lisowski & Perry through to quarter-finals
Video caption: UK Snooker Championship: Kyren Wilson's 'unbelievable' flukeUK Snooker Championship: Kyren Wilson's 'unbelievable' fluke. Mark Allen won 6-3 against England's world number seven Kyren Wilson in the evening session. Before that, Ronnie O'Sullivan swept into the last eight of the UK Championship with an emphatic 6-0 victory over China's...
Shaun Murphy defies injury to knock Judd Trump out of UK Snooker Championship
Shaun Murphy shrugged off a chronic neck and shoulder injury to surge back from the brink of defeat and knock Judd Trump out of the UK Snooker Championship in York.Murphy revealed he had been on the verge of withdrawing from their second round clash following a flare-up of a condition he has endured for much of his career.But the 40-year-old defied the “complete agony” of their four-hour showdown in style as he reeled off three centuries and won the last three frames for a 6-5 win and a place in the quarter-finals.“I think when the dust settles and I think...
Novak Djokovic will be granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
After missing the 2022 Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to participate in 2023. Djokovic will be granted a visa to enter the country, the Australian government confirmed on Wednesday. Australian immigration minister Andrew Giles has chosen to overturn the decision...
World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar
It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
World Cup betting odds: Is there a favourites curse? How top nations have performed at recent FIFA tournaments
The leading betting nations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are heading into the tournament with both eyes firmly on the famous trophy. South American power Brazil — the most successful nation in World Cup history — have been predicted to be the top side in pretty much every recent tournament, thanks to their five previous World Cup titles.
Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew
World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to break their camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
Australia World Cup odds: Can Socceroos win the World Cup 2022? Potential knockout round matches in Qatar
They defied the odds by simply qualifying for the 2022 World Cup via the playoffs, but are Australia actually any chance of winning the tournament?. The Socceroos have never come close to winning football's biggest prize and have only once previously reached the knockout stages. Australia have, however, qualified for...
ATP, Challenger payouts surpassing $200M in 2023
TURIN, Italy -- Player compensation on the ATP Tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour will rise to a record $217.9 million combined in 2023, thanks to a $37.5 million increase announced Thursday that is the largest single-season jump for the men's tennis circuit. On-site prize money will go up...
When is the World Cup opening ceremony 2022? Time, day, performers, and how to watch, stream live from Qatar
Before a ball is kicked at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, an opening ceremony will signal the official start of the tournament. Opening ceremonies are a common part of major sporting events and FIFA have made a habit of delivering star-studded events in the past. The 2022 tournament looks...
Three yellow cards in one World Cup game? How an Australian accent led to infamous Graham Poll blunder with Josip Simunic
The 2006 World Cup was certainly eventful for Australia in more ways than one. Appearing at their first World Cup since 1974, the Socceroos not only won their first match but would qualify for the knockout stages. They secured their spot in the round of 16 after drawing 2-2 with...
Qatar issues make you wonder what might have been had Australia won World Cup bid instead
In November 2005, my father scored last-minute tickets to the Australia v Uruguay playoff and took me and my sister to see the match that would result in the Socceroos’ qualification to the 2006 World Cup in Germany. As the Olympic stadium shook like an earthquake and the people...
Boosted by Australian visa, Djokovic 'flawless' against Rublev
Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open after missing this year's tournament when he was deported over his vaccine status. Djokovic is ranked just eighth in the world in part because he missed tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open, over his vaccination status.
Ange Postecoglou 'proud' as Celtic arrive in Australia for Sydney Super Cup
Ange Postecoglou and Celtic have arrived in Australia ahead of the inaugural Sydney Super Cup. Arguably Australia's most successful manager, Postecoglou comes back home after leading the Glasgow-based club to the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title. Speaking in Sydney Harbour on Wednesday alongside assistant coach and Australian football legend Harry Kewell,...
World Cup fixtures Australia time: Complete schedule to watch Qatar 2022 matches in Australian time zones
Another FIFA World Cup means several more early mornings for Australian football fans. With the 2022 tournament to be played in Qatar, kickoff times aren't as bad as usual for Aussies hoping to watch most of the action. In fact, the Socceroos' second match against Tunisia starts at the friendly...
England have set the standard in white-ball cricket, says Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins feels England have been the “standard” for other sides to follow in white-ball cricket for a number of years ahead of Australia’s ODI series against the dual world champions.England claimed their first 50-over World Cup crown three years ago and deposed Australia as global T20 champions last Sunday by defeating Pakistan in the MCG final.Australia’s campaign on home soil ended with an ignominious group stage exit but they can restore some pride, with Pat Cummins taking over as ODI captain for a series that starts at Adelaide on Thursday.While the wisdom of this series happening so soon after...
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Meet the England players chasing final glory against France
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2021 Final - England v France. Venue: Manchester Central Date: Friday, 18 November Time: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England will bid for...
Darts tournament helping England relax at ‘absolutely brilliant’ Qatar training base
England’s first training session in Qatar took place against the backdrop of a setting sun as the local call to prayer brought an end to the section open to the media.All of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad took to the training pitch at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex to the south of Doha, a finely-manicured surface perfected by the Football Association’s own groundsman, who arrived in the country over the weekend to prepare.Having been greeted by several hundred fans on their arrival at their nearby hotel base the previous night, England ran out in the 12,000-seater stadium which they hope will...
Aaron Mooy: from training solo in a Glasgow park to a World Cup in Qatar
Aaron Mooy gently agonises over every one of his answers for 10 full minutes before eventually confirming what was already long suspected. “I’m not much of a big talker around the room,” he says quietly, inviting supportive laughter. “Everyone that knows me knows that.”. The midfielder,...
Eilish McColgan named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year after Commonwealth Games glory
Eilish McColgan was named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year on Wednesday, capping off a hugely successful year for the Scottish runner. McColgan claimed gold in the 10,000 metres at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, putting in a Commonwealth record time of 30:48:60. In doing so, the 31-year-old not only won her first major title but also broke her mother’s record, which was set in 1991, just months after Eilish’s birth.The Scot also won Commonwealth silver in the 5,000m, before claiming silver and bronze at the European Championships in Munich.BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year award...
Netherlands to host Solheim Cup for first time in 2026
LONDON -- The Netherlands will host the Solheim Cup for the first time after being chosen to stage the biggest team event in women's golf in 2026. Bernardus Golf will host the event, organizers said Tuesday. The course in Cromvoirt, a village in southern Netherlands close to the historic cathedral city of Den Bosch, opened in 2018 and has already hosted the Dutch Open on the men's European tour in 2021 and 2022 and will do so again next year.
