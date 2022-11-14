UK Championship 2022: Results, schedule, tickets and prize money as Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump headline snooker tournament

Shaun Murphy shrugged off a chronic neck and shoulder injury to surge back from the brink of defeat and knock Judd Trump out of the UK Snooker Championship in York.Murphy revealed he had been on the verge of withdrawing from their second round clash following a flare-up of a condition he has endured for much of his career.But the 40-year-old defied the “complete agony” of their four-hour showdown in style as he reeled off three centuries and won the last three frames for a 6-5 win and a place in the quarter-finals.“I think when the dust settles and I think...

9 HOURS AGO