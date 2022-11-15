Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Evansville Businesses Invite the Community to a Non-Need Based Free Thanksgiving
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
14news.com
Vanderburgh Community Foundation celebrates 30 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Community Foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary by giving back to the community. The foundation decided to give three different gifts to the community, one of those was the “Transformational Change Grants.”. The biggest grant went to Potter’s Wheel and Dream Center Evansville...
Evansville Rescue Mission asks for Thanksgiving help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Rescue Mission is in need of food items, specifically Jiffy cornbread mix, boxed stuffing, and canned corn for the Gobbler Gathering. Evansville Rescue Mission has increased the food boxes to be given away to 2,000 boxes from 1,500. The Gobbler Gathering will take place at November 22, at the Old National Events Plaza. Officials say all […]
wevv.com
Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled
The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
14news.com
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Around a dozen people in Evansville are getting ready to spend a few days in the cold. The Homeless Experience Project will begin tomorrow. The purpose is to gain a better understanding of the struggles people who are homeless face every day. The 13 people participating...
14news.com
Owensboro holding holiday lighting contest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program and OMU are hosting the annual Golden Santa Holiday Lighting Contest. Officials say this unique residential holiday lighting contest carries with it not only bragging rights, but a $250 OMU gift certificate, $100 gift certificate to an Owensboro restaurant, and a lighted yard sign.
14news.com
EVSC Foundation receives $18k donation to support students
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is receiving an $18,000 donation from AstraZeneca Mount Vernon to help students in the STEM field. According to a press release, the donation is to support the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center and will offer four $4,000 scholarships for EVSC students interested in pursuing studies in STEM-related fields.
14news.com
14 News announces 2022 Sunrise School Spirit winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books, and it’s officially time to announce the winning school. Eight schools stepped up to raise a total of 111,375 pounds of food this season for the Tri-State Food Bank. But only one school was top dog. Congratulations...
Experience Real Christmas Magic at the 3rd Annual Newburgh Winterlights Event
Now that it actually feels like winter outside, it's time to start planning those must-do family activities for the holiday season. We are fortunate to live in an area with plenty of Christmastime events to partake in. The only problem is making time on the calendar for all of them. There is a fairly new walk-through event in Newburgh, Indiana that I can't wait to see in person.
Vaccinate Your Pets for Less with Low Cost Clinic Coming to Southern Indiana
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
wevv.com
Participants in 'Homeless Experience Project 2.0' prepare to take to the streets
In just a few days, 13 people will leave their belongings and homes behind and will live on the streets of Evansville for 48 hours. It's a project intended to raise awareness and funds for Aurora, Inc., an organization dedicated to helping people who are experiencing homelessness in the Evansville area.
14news.com
Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
wevv.com
New Crumbl Cookies location holding grand opening in Owensboro on Friday
A new spot for sweets will hold its grand opening in Owensboro, Kentucky on Friday. An all-new Crumbl Cookies location will be opening at 3250 Haden Rd. The desert store's grand opening will kick off at 8 a.m. Friday, with the store remaining open to customers until midnight. Officials with...
14news.com
Daviess Co. among 10 other Kentucky counties chosen for behavioral pilot program
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
Panther Creek will shine bright for the Christmas season
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Preparations are underway as officials are starting to get ready for this year’s “Christmas at Panther Creek Park” in Owensboro. Visitors will be able to enjoy decorations made up of over 50,000 lights spread over the greater part of a mile drive. Admission will cost only five dollars per car and […]
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
14news.com
EFD called to fire on Ravenswood Dr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a possible fire early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, that fire happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ravenswood Drive. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a small bush on fire...
wevv.com
Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card
The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson. True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the...
Comments / 0